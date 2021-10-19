"The OB/GYN who performed the C-section said that in 27 years he had never seen a newborn that size," said the Arizona mom

Mom Gives Birth to 14-Lb. Baby After 19 Miscarriages: 'Our Family Is Finally Complete'

An Arizona couple got an extra big bundle of joy when their son was born.



Cary and Tim Patonai's son Finnley arrived two weeks early on Oct. 4, and weighed 14 lbs., 1 oz., according to Today. That's twice the size of the average newborn.

Although Cary, 36, is used to welcoming "big babies"— her older sons Devlen, 10, and Everett, 2, were born weighing over 8 lbs., 2 oz. and 11 lbs., 11 oz., respectively — she wasn't prepared to break her own record, she told the outlet.



"When [Everett] was born, he was my doctor's top five, of the biggest and I was like, just you wait, I'm gonna get to the top of the list, totally joking," Cary told ABC station KNXV. "And then we accidentally did it."

Finnley's arrival was extra emotional for the couple, who suffered two miscarriages before welcoming their youngest son, according to KNXV. Prior to their 2-year-old son's arrival, they also suffered 17 miscarriages.

"Two of the miscarriages were sets of twins," Cary told Today. "It was traumatic for the whole family — especially our oldest child. Each loss would break his little heart."

After all the heartbreak, Cary said that she and her husband are over the moon about their family of five.

"Our family is finally complete," Cary told Today. "He's absolutely perfect."

The newborn's birth was also celebrated by his doctors and nurses.

"The OB/GYN who performed the C-section said that in 27 years he had never seen a newborn that size," Cary, 38, told Today.