A woman got more thrills than she bargained for at Six Flags Over Georgia when she unexpectedly gave birth to her baby at the park.

The woman, who’s been identified only as Crusita, was reportedly at Hurricane Harbor with her daughter on Monday, when she went into labor, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Crusita went to the first aid area and told the employees she felt she was in labor, the station reports. Emergency responders were then dispatched and helped Crusita deliver her baby, a boy named Mathew.

In honor of his birthday, the park gifted Crusita and Mathew with Diamond Elite Memberships, which guarantees them free entry to any Six Flags park for the rest of their lives.

IT'S A SIX FLAGS BABY BOY! We are thrilled to announce little Mathew was born at Hurricane Harbor on Monday afternoon! Congrats 🎈 pic.twitter.com/lHtxSnAwjh — Six Flags Over GA (@sfovergeorgia) July 25, 2018

Mathew is only the second baby to be born at Six Flags Over Georgia in 51 years.

“All of us at Six Flags Over Georgia wish Crusita, Mathew and their entire family a lifetime of happiness, health and many thrilling roller coaster rides together,” a Six Flags spokesman said.

Just last week, after taking an unplanned bathroom break at Chick-Fil-A, a couple ended up delivering their baby in the restaurant’s bathroom.

Texas woman Falon Griffin gave birth to a little a girl with her husband Robert helping her with the delivery.

In honor of the unexpected birth, the popular franchise will give her free food for life and has also guaranteed her a job as soon as she turns 16.