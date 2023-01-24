Woman Gives Birth to 16-Lb. Baby in Brazil: 'I Didn't Expect This Surprise'

A woman in Brazil recently welcomed an extra special bundle of joy: a 16-lb. baby boy.

When it was time to give birth earlier this month to her son — and sixth child — Cleidiane Santos dos Santos said she "didn't expect this surprise."

"I thought it would be four kilos, but he came to seven kilos," the 27-year-old mother told Portuguese-language newspaper El Globo.

Baby Angerson was born via cesarean section on Jan. 18 at Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, weighing 7.328 kilograms (about 16.1 lbs.), per the newspaper.

According to the American Pregnancy Association, the majority of full-term babies are born weighing between 6 and 9 lbs. Having a higher birth weight can lead to increased health risks for the newborn and "can make [the] delivery of the baby difficult," per the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

Baby Angerson. 𝗛𝗢𝗦𝗣𝗜𝗧𝗔𝗟 𝗣𝗔𝗗𝗥𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗢𝗠𝗕𝗢

The newborn, sweetly referred to as "bebê gigante" in social media posts by the hospital, is thought to be the largest baby to be born in the state, the newspaper reported, citing the State Department of Health.

Per Guiness World Words, the heaviest baby to survive infancy was born in Italy in September 1955, and weighed 22 lbs., 8 oz.

The Brazilian mom's healthy newborn is currently being monitored in the hospital's NICU, per the newspaper.

And according to the hospital's social media posts, he has already started breastfeeding.

Baby Angerson. 𝗛𝗢𝗦𝗣𝗜𝗧𝗔𝗟 𝗣𝗔𝗗𝗥𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗢𝗠𝗕𝗢

Santos dos Santos has also praised the hospital staff for their care.

"I want to thank the team at the Padre Colombo Hospital, who are giving me strength and treating me very well, since when I got here, if it weren't for them, I don't know what would become of me," she told the newspaper. "I appreciate each one."