A woman in China found herself stuck at her blind date's home after the city of Zhengzhou went into a sudden COVID-19 lockdown

Woman Gets Stuck at Blind Date's Home During COVID Lockdown in China: 'Hope the Outbreak Ends Soon'

For one woman in China, a blind date went from a casual outing to a days-long commitment.

A 30-year-old woman, identified in the media only by her surname Wang, met her date at his home on Jan. 6 for a home-cooked meal in the city of Zhengzhou, CNN reported.

Prior to her arrival, the city had been experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases, with over 100 reported cases since last week, according to CBS News. To try and contain the spread of the virus, the city went into a sudden lockdown — leaving Wang trapped at her date's home under COVID-19 protocols.

"Just after I arrived in Zhengzhou, there was an outbreak and his community was put under lockdown and I could not leave," Wang told Chinese outlet The Paper, per CBS News.

She explained to the Shanghai-based publication that she had been visiting Zhengzhou on a planned week-long trip where she was set to meet other dates as well.

"I'm getting old now, my family introduced me to ten matches," Wang told the outlet. "The fifth date wanted to show off his cooking skills and invited me over to his house for dinner."

While being unexpectedly stuck with her date for multiple days, Wang chronicled the experience online in a series of videos posted to social media. In the clips, Wang shared footage of her unnamed date cleaning, cooking meals like tomato and scrambled eggs, and doing work on his laptop, according to CNN.

Her updates soon became popular online, and she began to trend on Chinese social media platform Weibo, per CNN.

Although he may not be right for her, Wang pointed out that her date does have a number of positive qualities.

"Besides the fact that he's as mute as a wooden mannequin, everything else (about him) is pretty good," she told The Paper, per CBS News. "Despite his food being mediocre, he's still willing to cook, which I think is great."

As of Monday, Wang was still at her date's home, according to CNN. However, she went on to share in an update that she has removed the viral videos out of respect for her date.

"Friends have been calling him and I think this has definitely affected his life, so I have taken them down for now," Wang said on social media, according to CBS News.