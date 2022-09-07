Woman Gets Stuck Upside Down While Working Out — and Uses Watch to Call 911: 'This Is So Embarrassing'

An Ohio woman's quick thinking saved her during an "embarrassing" moment at the gym.

In a series of now-viral videos shared on her TikTok page, Christine Faulds showed herself getting stuck while using gym equipment — and getting rescued by police officers.

In her first video, Faulds can be seen hanging upside down, telling a nearby officer, "Oh my lord my ankles are burning!"

Luckily, two policemen managed to flip the inversion table , allowing Faulds to exit safely.

"When you have to call 9-1-1 because you get stuck in the inversion thing at 3am at the gym…" she wrote on top of the video. She went on to make light of her incident in the caption, writing: "At least they didn't send a whole fire crew."

In another video, Faulds shared the moment she "knew I was STUCK."

The funny clip showed Faulds unsuccessfully trying to pull herself up. She then called out for a friend named Jason, but he's in another room and seemingly didn't hear her, causing her to grunt out of frustration.

Her phone call to police is heard in the next video documenting her saga.

"Hi, I can't find the non-emergency number but I am in Berea ... Sorry I'm on my watch. There's only like one other person at the gym and I got stuck," she told a dispatcher.

She was then transferred and yelled for Jason again while on hold, still to no avail.

Back on her call, she explained what happened. "I'm stuck in this reverse back decompression thing," she said. "I think the thing went too far and I'm just stuck upside-down and I cannot get myself right side up."

She said she was "trying to get my buddy's attention but he's in the other room lifting."

"This is so embarrassing," she added. "I'm sorry, I'm just stuck."

As for why the "fiasco" was filmed, Faulds explained in another video that she wanted to record her workout, which she and her friends often do to "keep each other accountable."

"And then it caught the whole thing. It just kept recording through the entire thing," she adds, before confirming that she called police via her Samsung Galaxy watch.

Defending Jason, who she knows from the gym, Faulds noted that she didn't have his phone number, but she was convinced that "If he had heard my calls for help he totally would have come."

She went on to say that as it was the middle of the night, there were no gym staff present and that those working out can let themselves in with a keycard.

The Powerhouse Gym in Berea did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

As for the future, Faulds said she's not sure she'll ever use the inversion table again.

"I will probably sign off from TikTok at least for a day or two because this has been so overwhelming," she added. "I just need a mental break because I obviously have to focus on other things."

A few days later, Faulds posted footage from the hospital, stating that she was suffering headaches and feeling lightheaded — but said she was told by a doctor that it wasn't "anything too serious."