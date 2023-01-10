Woman Gets Engagement Ring Back After Losing It at Broncos Game: 'It Felt Like a Long Shot'

A woman thought she lost her engagement ring after attending an NFL game in Denver — but luckily, she ended up getting it back.

Lupe Leyva attended her first football game at a stadium on Sunday when she watched the Denver Broncos take on the Los Angeles Chargers, according to a Facebook post. And although the home team ended up winning, Leyva left the game "heartbroken."

"I NEED HELP!!" the Colorado resident wrote in a social media post following the Jan. 8 game.

"I had my gloves on, took them off heading to the bathroom & off went my engagement ring," she wrote.

Although she admitted that the situation felt like a "lost cause," she refused to give up — and encouraged people to share her post.

"Maybe if I have a little bit of hope, maybe a miracle is possible," Leyva wrote. "Maybe just maybe a good soul will find it & turn it in."

And fortunately, just like the Broncos, she ended the regular football season with a win.

"UPDATE- FOUND!" she wrote in an update on the post, thanking everyone who had helped get the word out.

As for what happened, Leyva said that an Empower Field at Mile High staff member contacted her to let her know that somebody had turned in a ring, according to NBC station KUSA.

"MY HEART IS SO FULL!!" she wrote in another social media post on Monday.

"I was feeling awful & It felt like a long shot but the amount of support I felt from everyone helped keep me hopeful," added Leyva.

"There are good, kind people out there and I'm forever thankful for the person who found it & turned it in," she wrote.

Although Leyva still has no idea who helped make the reunion possible, she'll be forever grateful. "We have soooo many thanks to give," she wrote.

