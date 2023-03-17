Colo. Woman from Town with a Population of 27 Wins $250K Lottery Prize — and She Thought It Was a Scam!

"Everyone will know!" the lucky winner said of her big prize

By
Published on March 17, 2023 05:18 PM
Woman From Town with a Population of 27 Wins $250K Lottery Prize -- and She Thought It Was A Scam!
Lottery winner from town with population of 27. Photo: Colorado Lottery

A woman from a super small town in Colorado just won herself a very big lottery prize!

Joanie, who lives in the town of Cowdrey, recently won $250,000 on a 100X The Cash Bonus Draw scratch ticket, according to a press release from state lottery officials.

The woman initially thought she was being scammed, having learned about her winnings through a certified letter she received in the mail, per the release.

But it wasn't a hoax. She'd actually won.

As for why the news came to her that way, lottery officials explained in a comment that because it was a bonus draw "it was supposed to be a surprise that she won."

"She didn't have a current address on file or updated phone number in her my lottery account which is why we had to reach her by certified mail and inform her of her winnings," they continued.

Although Joanie chose not to show her face when she posed with her big check from lottery officials, she knows that keeping her identity a secret won't be easy in her small town in the mountains — which is home to just 27 people.

"Everyone will know!" Joanie said, per the release.

Cowdrey Colorado
Cowdrey, Colorado. google maps

This is not Joanie's first rodeo with the lottery, but it is the biggest prize she's claimed to date.

Prior to her recent victory, the local court worker's largest single-game prize was $500.

Joanie recently collected the massive prize at the Fort Collins claim center — and she has a few plans in mind for the money.

In addition to opening a trust fund, the Colorado woman is "considering buying more alpacas."

"We're sure they'll be very happy in Cowdrey," state lottery officials said.

