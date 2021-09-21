"She was confused and disoriented, with minor bruises and wounds," a spokesperson for Croatian Mountain Rescue Service tells PEOPLE in a statement

Woman Found on Croatian Island Doesn't Know Her Name or How She Got There, but Speaks English

Police are working to confirm the identity of a woman who was found on a Croatian island earlier this month and doesn't remember her name or how she got there.

The woman — who has shoulder-length hair, is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, and thought to be around the age of 60 — was found on a remote part of the island of Krk on September 12, local police told CNN in a statement. Krk, a popular vacation spot, is one of Croatia's largest Adriatic islands.

"She speaks English, but she does not remember her identity," police told the outlet. "She is currently located in hospital and is in stable condition."

The woman, who has cuts and bruises on her face in a photo circulated by the authorities, was first spotted sitting on a rock near the village of Soline by a fisherman around 10:00 a.m. that day, local news outlet 24Sata reported, according to The Guardian.

After contacting police, an emergency rescue team arrived on the scene, and had to walk almost 2 miles on foot to reach the woman, who was found without identifying documents or a phone.

"We got the call in the morning of the 12th about the person, injured, on the beach in the remote area. She has been there from the night before and obviously has spent the night there, according to the information we got," a spokesperson for Croatian Mountain Rescue Service (HGSS) tells PEOPLE in a statement.

"Immediately our team from Rijeka reached out and located her. She was confused and disoriented, with minor bruises and wounds. Our team administered first aid and evacuated her. With that our part was done," they added. "Usually we have around 1,000 missions all around Croatia and this one is not so different than any other, except the fact that we all still do not know the identity of the lady."

Several local residents have described the area where the woman was found as being difficult to access.

"It's very strange she was in the area at all. It is an extremely inaccessible part of the bay, with terribly sharp rocks, literally like razors that will cut the rubber on the soles of your shoes," one person told 24Sata, The Guardian reported. The resident also added that the waters in the area are difficult to swim in, requiring "exceptional strength."

As the investigation continues, police are looking through missing persons lists and visiting nearby locations to see if anybody recognizes the woman, 24 Sata reported, per The Guardian.