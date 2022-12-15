Woman, 36, Found Dead After Falling from Cruise Ship Off the Florida Coast

The 36-year-old woman was found 18 miles from the shore of Florida's Port Canaveral, the U.S. Coast Guard announced

By Staff Author
Published on December 15, 2022 06:39 PM
MSC Meraviglia is docked in Port Canaveral on Oct. 13, 2022.
Photo: Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty

The body of a 36-year-old woman who fell from a cruise ship was recovered on Thursday morning off the coast of Florida.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the woman's body was recovered about 18 miles from the shore of Port Canaveral after she went overboard from the cruise ship MSC Meraviglia.

The ship is owned and operated by MSC Cruises, per NBC News.

The Coast Guard did not disclose the woman's identity or how she fell from the ship. CBS News reported that the Coast Guard recovered the woman's body at around 7:30 a.m.

In a statement to PEOPLE, MSC Cruises said they are working with authorities to investigate the incident.

"Early this morning, MSC Meraviglia's advanced detection systems alerted our crew to a passenger overboard while the ship was sailing to Port Canaveral," the company said. "The crew performed an immediate search and rescue operation, alongside the US Coast Guard who supported search efforts with boats and a helicopter."

"Unfortunately, despite the rapid rescue operation, the passenger sustained fatal injuries," the statement continued. "We are offering our full support to authorities as they investigate this matter. We are deeply saddened by this incident and offer our sincerest condolences to the family and those affected."

At the time of the incident, the ship was returning from the Bahamas, WFTV reported.

Footage published by the news station appeared to show dozens of passengers peering over the ship's edge to look for the woman. The video seemed to have been filmed late at night or early morning.

RELATED VIDEO: Carnival Cruise Ship Catches Fire During Visit to Turks and Caicos Islands

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family during this extremely difficult time and we ask for discretion as we notify the family of this tragedy," a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs Detachment in Jacksonville, Florida, told CBS News in a statement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In November, dad James Michael Grimes fell from a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico. The 28-year-old survived by treading water for nearly 18 hours.

Related Articles
Carnival Valor
Rescuer Says Cruise Passenger Pulled from Water After 15 Hours Had '30 Seconds to a Minute' to Live
James Michael Grimes
Dad Who Fell Overboard on Cruise Says Thinking About Daughter, 9, While Treading Water for 18 Hours Saved Him
James Michael Grimes
Passenger Who Fell Off Cruise Ship Was 'Dead Set' on Surviving 20-Hour Ordeal: 'My Worst Fear Is Drowning'
Carnival Miracle cruise ship
U.S. Coast Guard Suspends Search for Woman Who Fell From Her Balcony on Cruise Ship Near Mexico 
Carnival Valor
Man Who Fell Off Carnival Ship Could Have Been in Water for 15 Hours: 'Thanksgiving Miracle'
Christian and Misty Kath
Missing Pilot Wrote of Flying Family for a 'Weekend Away' Before Plane Crash Killed Wife and Daughter
Misty, Christian, and Lily Kath
Girl, 10, Was at Sleepover When Her Family Was in Fatal Plane Crash: 'She Was Trying to Text and Call'
2 Dead, Including a Child, After Plane Crashes in Gulf of Mexico
2 Dead, Including a 14-Year-Old Girl, and 1 Missing After Rental Plane Crashes in Gulf of Mexico
Marvin Moy
Doctor Vanished in Mysterious Nighttime Boating Accident After Being Charged in $100M Fraud Scheme
Carnival Valor
Search Underway for Woman Who Went Overboard on Cruise Ship Balcony in Gulf of Mexico
3 People Fending Off Sharks Rescued ‘Just in the Nick of Time’ in Gulf of Mexico After Fishing Boat Sinks
3 People Fending Off Sharks Rescued 'Just in the Nick of Time' in Gulf of Mexico After Boat Sinks
Carnival Magic
Huge Dance Floor Brawl Breaks Out Aboard Carnival Cruise Ship Leading to Coast Guard Escort
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 09: The ocean is whipped up by Tropical Storm Nicole near Anglin's Fishing Pier on November 09, 2022 in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Florida. Tropical Storm Nicole could become a Category 1 hurricane before hitting Florida’s east coast by early Thursday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
At Least 5 Dead After Tropical Storm Nicole Makes Landfall on Florida's East Coast
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy makes its way through the Puget Sound on its way Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015, to its homeport of Seattle. The 420-foot polar icebreaker, the country's newest high-latitude vessel, returned to Seattle after cutting its way to the North Pole in support of a mission to study the health of the Arctic Ocean. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
1 Dead and 9 Missing After Seaplane Crashes in Waters Near Seattle
Hurricane Ian Evacuee, 11, Falls to Death From Condo Balcony After Family Evacuated From Jacksonville
Hurricane Ian Evacuee, 11, Dies in Fall From Balcony After Family Fled Storm's Path
A cruise ship rescued one person and transferred the individual to Coast Guard crews after being found swimming off the Florida Keys, Aug. 5, 2022. The person's rustic vessel capsized approximately 14 miles off Sugarloaf Key. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Cutter Issac Mayo's crew)
2 Dead, 8 Rescued and Several Others Still Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Florida Keys