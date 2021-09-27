Kendra Molyet said yes to boyfriend Matt Smartnick, who popped the question after she crossed the finish line of the Akron Half Marathon this weekend

Woman Finishes Half Marathon and Finds Boyfriend Waiting to Propose at Finish Line: 'That Was Crazy'

A race to remember!

After running 13.1 miles on Saturday morning in the Akron Half Marathon, Kendra Molyet was shocked to find her boyfriend, Matt Smartnick, down on one knee, ready to propose to her.

As the runner crossed the finish line, Smartnick popped the question with the help of his friends who held up signs reading, "Kendra Molyet Will You Marry Me?," News 5 Cleveland reported.

"Coming up there was a huge hill and it was super-tiring, then I saw my name in letters. It was like, 'marry me.' That was crazy," Molyet told the outlet.

Smartnick told the outlet that he only slept for about an hour the night before because he was so anxious. But after clocking in her race time on her Apple watch, Molyet happily accepted and gave Smartnick a kiss as she put the ring on.

The couple of nearly four years met while they were both students at the University of Akron — and dated off-and-on before meeting again by chance in New York City, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.



Smartnick told the newspaper that he always knew how he would ask Molyet to marry him, but was "waiting for the right time."

Woman Finishes Half Marathon -- and Gets a Surprise Proposal from Her Boyfriend: ‘That Was Crazy’ Credit: news 5 Cleveland/ youtube

Molyet's mother, Jane, told the outlet that she teased her future son-in-law about doing the proposal at the half marathon, noting that he had to get special permission for it.

"I told him, 'She's probably going to be a sweaty mess,'" she joked.

Smartnick told the outlet that he came up with the plan after ditching his original idea to pop the question at dinner.