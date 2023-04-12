Woman Films Ex-Husband Proposing to His Girlfriend, Shares Sweet Video: 'Love Her with All My Heart'

A Michigan man's proposal to his girlfriend has gone viral on TikTok — thanks in part to his ex-wife, who shot the video herself.

Since Leah Bourdo, 39, of Richland, posted a clip of her ex-husband, Steve Bourdo, getting down on one knee to ask Shonda Betz to marry him, video of the sweet moment has been viewed more than 6 million times.

The footage, which also shows Leah and Steve's daughters offering their stepmom-to-be a bouquet of flowers, packs plenty of emotion into less than 2 minutes, with tearful embraces and Steve putting a ring on Shonda's finger.

"This weekend I got to video my ex husband proposing to his girlfriend…so special," Leah writes in the caption under the username @blinkerthanks.

Also in the clip, Leah explains why she wanted to be a part of her ex's romantic gesture with his new fiancée.

"She is incredible with our daughters, and they love her so much. Not only is she good to our girls, she respects the co-parenting relationship we have for our children," Leah writes in text on the video. "On top of that, she has become my friend, my family even."

Leah also said of Shonda, "I love her with all my heart," adding, "To my ex: thank you for letting me be a part of this moment and for sharing her with me."

Both Steve and Leah Bourdo told Today that their marriage, which ended in 2016, was anything but perfect. They'd started out as friends, but lacked the romantic connection needed to make a partnership work, Leah explained.

Steve described their marriage as "a living hell," adding that they were "young and very emotionally immature."

Leah also told Today she was "active in her alcohol addiction" during their time together.

Post-split, the former couple's relationship continued to be acrimonious. Steve eventually remarried, but Leah didn't get along with his new wife, and that union didn't pan out, either.

After Steve met Shonda a year ago, the dynamic shifted. Leah liked and respected Shonda in a way she hadn't experienced with other women Steve had been with, she told Today.

She also appreciated how Shonda treated their children. "She was able to explain things in a way that I couldn't and empathized with our daughter," she said. "I could tell that she really loves my girls."

When she learned Steve planned to propose, Leah asked if she could be present for the big day, offering to film the special moment and have their daughters present as well.

After Leah's TikTok went viral, all three were shocked at the attention their dynamic received.

"I never expected things like this to happen but I am happy to give new perspective on co-parenting and giving kids their best chance at a great life," Steve wrote on Facebook.

"Now that I've had some time to celebrate … and wrap my head around the whirlwind of events this weekend, I finally feel I can publicly announce that I [undoubtedly] said YES," Shonda wrote on her own Facebook page. "We've already become a family, but now we will all have the same last name."

"These beautifully imperfect people are more than I ever could have dreamed of," she continued. "I am beyond grateful for Steve and the girls."

Shonda also gave a heartfelt shout-out to the woman who filmed her proposal and shared it with millions of people.

"God really said, here is the best co-parent you could have only dreamed up," she wrote. "Leah Whitaker is more than just the girl's mom. She is my family."