Alexandra Chandler gave birth to her son via an emergency C-section after being diagnosed with the virus

New Mom Fighting for Her Life After Contracting COVID Just Before Giving Birth

A new mother is fighting for survival after contracting COVID-19 just before welcoming her first child.

According to a GoFundMe page, Texas teacher Alexandra Chandler left work early on Jan. 6 after experiencing cold-like symptoms. She tested positive for COVID a short time later when she arrived at a local hospital to give birth to her son, Beau.

Despite the news, Chandler gave birth to Beau via C-section and returned home on Jan. 12 after recuperating at the hospital. Yet her condition would quickly worsen just a day later.

"This is where her illness took a turn for the worse and progressed rapidly as she began to experience shortness of breath on Thursday the 13th," organizers said on the donation page. "Both Alex and Baby Beau went into the ER to be evaluated and doctors suspected Alex to have a blood clot. Ultimately, she was diagnosed with both COVID and Pneumonia."

In the days that followed, both of Chandler's lungs collapsed and she was placed on a ventilator, according to the page. Beau also tested positive for the virus but is recovering.

"Alex remains hospitalized as she fights to return home to her sweet baby and loving husband," organizers explained. "Alex is by far the kindest person and loved by everyone who knows her. She is a woman full of grace and seeing how others rally around her is a true testament to her character."

The family's GoFundMe page has raised over $9,200 as of Monday afternoon with funds going toward medical expenses and other necessities.

Both Chandler and her husband, James, had done their best to protect themselves from the virus through the pregnancy, according to the page.

Organizers said Chandler was "fully vaccinated" against COVID-19, but did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for clarification if that meant she also received a booster shot.

The virus now has "robbed [Chandler] of the joy of being a first-time Mom," organizers said.

James, meanwhile, is relying on faith during his wife's hospitalization.

"We're going up there and praying for her and I feel like that means something to her," he told KWTX. "You just have to have complete and utter faith and don't look at all the negative cause there's plenty of it. God has a plan. It may not be what we want it to be right now, but He has a plan for all of us."

"There's not another person like my wife," he added. "I just want to tell her that I love her. I've always loved her, and I'll see her when she gets home."