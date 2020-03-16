Woman's Family Sings to Her Through Nursing Home Window on 100th Birthday amid Coronavirus

Image zoom Millie Erickson Sterling Village Skilled Nursing And Rehabilitation Center/Facebook

Millie Erickson waited a century to celebrate her 100th birthday, but she’ll have to wait a little while longer to celebrate directly with her family.

Due to the highly contagious coronavirus outbreak, Erickson’s nursing home has restricted in-person visitations.

Still, that didn’t stop the Massachusetts woman’s relatives from showing up to her nursing home, Sterling Village, and doing what they could as they broke out into song outside Erickson’s window.

“We can’t go inside to see her because she’s quarantined in,” son Gary Erickson told ABC affiliate WCVB.

So the family did the next best thing, bringing hats and cameras, which they held as they sang “Happy Birthday” to Erickson through a large glass window on Sunday.

Video shared to Facebook by the nursing home shows Erickson sitting in her wheelchair and blowing her family members kisses as they sing through the glass. She wears a blue hat that says “It’s my birthday,” and holds a sign reading, “Today is my 100th birthday!!”

“It was really nice that they let us do that,” Gary Erickson told WCVB. “She doesn’t usually cry, but she did. She’s just thrilled to see everybody and she’s lived a good, long life.”

Sterling Village executive director Kim Archambault apologized for the lockdown in a letter shared on the center’s Facebook page, but said that it was necessary in preventing the virus from infecting residents.

“We have the most vulnerable population for this COVID-19 outbreak,” she wrote. “Due to this we are asking for your help in not bringing the outside community into Sterling Village.”

Archambault said staff members are being screened daily and are having their temperatures taken before working on the floor with patients and residents.

The tightened restrictions come after a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington suffered a coronavirus outbreak that killed 27 residents, mostly in their 80s, according to CBS affiliate KIRO.

The state of Massachusetts has 164 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Monday afternoon, according to The New York Times. The United States has at least 3,823 cases and 67 people have died.