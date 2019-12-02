Woman, 28, Talking on Her Phone Falls Off Platform and Is Hit by Train in Chicago

Image zoom Blue Line train Gregory Potter/Interim Archives/Getty

A woman chatting on her phone was struck by a train in Chicago after she accidentally fell on to the tracks, according to multiple reports.

The 28-year-old woman was struck Friday just before 9:30 a.m. by a CTA Blue Line train at the Jackson stop, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The train was able to stop, but still hit the woman, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

She was found partially under the train, and witnesses later told emergency responders she was, in fact, hit by the train, ABC News reported.

After a review of surveillance footage, Chicago Police Department spokeswoman told WLS-TV that the woman was talking on her phone when she stepped forward off of the platform and onto the tracks.

The footage corrected a previous statement from police that claimed she fell backward onto the tracks before she was hit.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, but remained stable, WLS reported.

Trains were stopped for about an hour after the incident, and operated with delays for several hours more before schedules returned to normal, according to the Tribune.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.