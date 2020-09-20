The woman did not sustain any serious injuries, police reported

Woman Falls Out of Her Car Window and Onto Busy Highway While Recording Snapchat Video

A woman fell out of a car and onto a busy highway this week while filming a Snapchat video dangling outside the front passenger window, police reported.

On Saturday, police in Surrey, England, shared on Twitter that an unnamed woman was "hanging out the car whilst filming a Snapchat video" along the M25, a major roadway south of London, when the incident occurred.

The passenger then "fell out the car into a live lane," police wrote.

"It is only by luck she wasn't seriously injured or killed," the Roads Policing Unit added.

The police also included a picture of the open passenger window where the woman had fallen from, adding the hashtag "#nowords."

Several users inquired on the post as to whether the woman had been arrested.

According to Surrey Police, there was "no necessity to arrest."

"We can’t just arrest people for fun. We have to have a necessity which we did not have for this. We knew who she was, where she lived, there will have been plenty of evidence and no person or property was likely to be at any further risk," authorities replied.

Though no arrests were made, officials said, hopefully, people will learn from the incident.

"But I suspect not many people are sat there thinking this sort of thing is a good idea and those involved certainly learnt a thing or two that night," the police added.

Asked if the police told the passengers about the "errors of their ways," they responded: "Every chance they worked it out before we spoke to them about it!"

According to a study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care, approximately 259 people worldwide died while taking selfies between 2011 and 2017, CNN reported.

Last year, a 23-year-old woman was killed in a tragic hit-and-run accident after she went flying out a car window after yelling "Bye, Miami," from the right rear passenger window, the Miami Herald reported.

Shortly after she landed on the road, she was then struck by a Range Rover which was traveling behind them, the Sun-Sentinel reported. According to the crash report obtained by the Herald, the woman fell on State Road 112 — the freeway that leads to the airport.