Woman Falls 5 Stories from NYC Apartment Building While Taking Pictures with Friends

A 22-year-old woman is in critical but stable condition after falling from the fifth floor of a Midtown apartment building in New York City.

Reilly Hamilton was taking pictures of the skyline from the building’s rooftop when she fell on Saturday around 8 p.m., police sources told PEOPLE.

“I was in my bathroom when I heard a massive crash and I looked out my window and she was just kind of lying on the ground,” a witness told WCBS. “She was out of it for a few minutes and then she came to and started crying.”

Residents believe that she possibly hit an air conditioner before landing in the garbage area, which may have broken her fall, the outlet reports. She fractured her pelvis and has a broken right ankle and right arm.

“The super told me a girl fell all the way down from the roof to the basement,” neighbor Dennis Griggs told WCBS.

Added fellow neighbor Herb Westphalen: “It’s too easy to fall off. In the past I’ve had friends who put their dogs on the roof and one jumped over, almost killed itself.”

According to the New York Post, Hamilton was taken to Bellevue Hospital and underwent surgery Sunday.

The newspaper reports that she is from Charleston, West Virginia, and graduated from the University of Kentucky in Lexington last year.

One of Hamilton’s neighbors told the Post that she went upstairs after the accident “because I know these girls.”

“It was just a bunch of girls in the room — all were crying — and a bunch of cops,” she said. “They’ve lived here for seven months already. They moved in at like the end of the summer. It’s horrible.”

This incident happened less than one month after Sydney Paige Monfries, a 22-year-old senior at Fordham University, fell to her death from the university clock tower weeks before graduation.