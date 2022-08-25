Health Worker Living in Canada Drowned in Swimming Pool During Live Stream: 'It Is Terrible,' Says Dad

"Everyone who met Wendy had their spirits lifted," Hellen Wendy Nyabuto's brother wrote in a tribute

By
Published on August 25, 2022 04:39 PM
Hellen Wendy
Hellen Wendy Nyabuto. Photo: GoFundMe

A young woman tragically drowned during a swim that was streamed live on Facebook earlier this month.

Hellen Wendy Nyabuto, who was born in Kenya and worked in Canada, died in a hotel pool in Chatsworth, a township in Ontario, on Aug. 18, NBC News reported.

In the video, which has now been deleted, Nyabuto was initially seen smiling in the shallow end of the pool, according to The Toronto Star. A few minutes later, the newspaper reported that she swam to the deeper end of the pool and began struggling.

According to the Star, she could be heard calling for help before the video went silent.

Hours later, her body was seen at the bottom of the pool, according to CNN.

"An individual was removed from the water and pronounced deceased after life-saving measures were unsuccessful," the Ontario Provincial Police said, per NBC News. The outlet reported that police say her death remains under investigation but is not considered suspicious.

The Ontario Provincial Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Nyabuto had been living in Toronto for the past three years and worked part-time as a health worker while studying nursing in Collingwood, her family told CNN. According to the outlet, she was 23, although the Toronto Star reported she was 24.

According to her father, she was doing fine prior to the accident. "She communicated with me two days before she perished," Nyabuto John Kiyondi told the outlet. "She sounded very fine and I was very happy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Her father told the outlet that he did watch the video.

"I cried," he said. "It is terrible."

In a message shared on a GoFundMe page, Nyabuto's brother wrote that she had "a warm smile and a charming heart."

"Everyone who met Wendy had their spirits lifted. She was passionate about her work and she touched many hearts," wrote her brother, Enock Nyabuto.

She also helped support her loved ones back home in Kenya. "Hellen was the breadwinner back home for her family," Alfonce Nyamwaya, Nyabuto's close friend, told the Toronto Star.

"All the financial responsibilities (of their family in Kenya) were on her," her brother told CNN.

Now, her family is trying to raise money to help cover funeral and burial arrangements.

"We are soliciting your generous donation to repatriate her body to Nairobi, Kenya as per the wishes of our family," her brother wrote on the fundraising page.

"According to our tradition, one is supposed to be buried where he or she was born," her father told CNN. "I'll not feel comfortable, psychologically, if my daughter is buried away from Kenya."

As of Thursday, donations have now surpassed their initial goal of 50,000 Canadian dollars (around $38,000).

Related Articles
Christine Hawk Embree
Calif. Mom Died from E-Bike Collision Injuries as Daughter, 16 Months, 'Miraculously' Survived 'Unscathed'
alex harris
Missouri Teen Dies After Saving 4-Year-Old Brother from Drowning: 'My Son Is a Hero,' Dad Says
4 Young Siblings Swept Away from Parents in Ky. Flooding That Experts Say Was Fueled by Climate Crisis
What Is Known About the Victims of Kentucky's Devastating Floods as the Death Toll Rises to 37
Terrell Smith (Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office)
Local Facebook Celebrity Killed While on Live Stream After Argument with Commenters
Edward Lake
Dad Whose 3 Children Were Killed by a Drunk Driver Dies the Day After Father's Day
Brittany Jones, woman killed in house fire
Mom Dies After Saving 12-Year-Old Son's Life During House Fire: 'An Awesome Person All Around'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Oliver de Ros/AP/Shutterstock (13033772a) Manuela Coj Ixtos, the grandmother of Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac, cries as she watches his coffin arrive to the airport in Guatemala City, . The 13-year-old was among a group of migrants who died of heat and dehydration in a trailer-truck abandoned by smugglers on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas, on June 27 Migrant Deaths, Guatemala City, Guatemala - 15 Jun 2022
Body of Boy, 13, Who Died from Dehydration in Texas Migrant Truck Tragedy Returned to Guatemala
Teen Cheerleader Who Survived Shark Attack Takes First Steps After Getting Leg Amputated
Teen Cheerleader Who Survived Shark Attack Takes First Steps After Leg Amputation: 'Such a Warrior'
Shark fin above water
Teen Suffers Serious Injuries in Shark Attack at Florida Beach: 'It's a Tragedy,' Says Sheriff
Parents Die in Crash, Leaving Behind 2 Kids — and Their Community Is Raising Money to Help Son Pay for College
Parents Die in Fiery Car Crash — and Their Community Is Coming Together to Help the Couple's Sons
Irma Garcia, Xavier Lopez, Amerie Jo Garza
Texas School Shooting: What We Know About the Victims
Neb. Dad, Tesfaye Alibe, Learns Daughter Is Alive After Police Initially Said She Had Died in Car Crash That Killed 2
Dad Learns Daughter Is Alive After Police Said She Died in Neb. Crash: 'God Is Good'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Butch Dill/AP/Shutterstock (12989252a) Church members console each other after a shooting at the Saint Stevens Episcopal Church on in Vestavia, Ala Church Shooting, Vestavia, United States - 16 Jun 2022
Third Person in Church Shooting Dies, Police Identify Victims and Hero Who Pinned Gunman Down
las-vegas-victims-2
Remembering the 59 Slain Victims of the Las Vegas Concert Massacre, 3 Years Later
Emmie, Tyler and Wes Memorial
Mom Mourns Husband and Kids, Ages 2 and 5, Who Drowned in Backyard Pool: 'Together in Heaven'
chance karnes
Groomsman Dies in Crash on Way to Wedding Reception a Day After His 20th Birthday: 'Rest Easy, Cowboy'