Woman Who Dreamed She Swallowed Her Engagement Ring Wakes Up to Learn She Actually Did

A California bride-to-be was trapped on a fast-moving train with her fiancé and a pack of villains when she did what she had to do in order to protect her engagement ring: swallow it.

The only snag? The high-pressure situation was just a dream. But the swallowing of the ring? All too real.

Jenna Evans shared the story of the mishap in a viral Facebook post, explaining that it all started when she awoke sans rang on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 11.

After quickly realizing that she’d swallowed it in her sleep as part of the dream (and even helped it down with a glass of water!), she alerted fiancé Bobby Howell, and the two shared a hearty laugh.

“We laughed pretty hard to about an hour and a half, called my mom, laughed until we were crying, googled ‘do other adults swallow rings’ because kids do it all the time, but apparently it’s less common for adults,” she wrote.

Evans, 29, headed to urgent care, and shocked the doctors after an X-ray revealed that her sparkler was sitting pretty right in her stomach.

She and Howell then made their way to a gastroenterologist, who decided that the ring would need to be extracted, as it was slowly making its way down and was beginning to cause Evans pain.

After undergoing anesthesia, Evans underwent an upper endoscopy (a camera was put down her throat and the ring scooped out), and the offending jewelry was located just beyond her stomach, in her intestines.

Though she struggled post-surgery, and insisted Howell take her to In-N-Out for a burger and fries despite the doctor’s recommendations that she eat only soft foods, all’s well that ends well for the happy couple.

“Bobby finally gave my ring back this morning – I promised not to swallow it again, we’re still getting married and all is right in the world,” Evans wrote.

She later told Today that she and Howell, who are set to tie the knot in May, are happy to see the humor in their unique story.

“I’m so grateful that everybody can laugh about it, because it truly is a very funny story,” she said.