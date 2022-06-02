"I was not expecting a dime," said the California woman

Woman Discovers $36K Hidden in Sofa She Found on Craigslist — and Gets Reward After Returning Cash

A California woman ended up getting more than she bargained for in her Craigslist haul.

After moving into a new home, Vicky Umodu decided to do some furniture shopping online, according to KABC-TV.

Then she came across a listing that seemed too good to be true: a set of two sofas and a matching chair that wouldn't cost her a dime.

After calling the seller to make sure the free listing wasn't just "a gimmick," Umodu learned that the furniture belonged to one of their loved ones who had recently died, the outlet reported.

Once the furniture was inside the home, Umodu noticed that there was something tucked inside one of the sofa cushions.

Initially, she told KABC-TV that she "thought it was a heat pad."

However, it was actually a number of envelopes filled with $36,000 in cash, an amount the sellers confirmed with the television station.

Without hesitation, Umodu contacted the family she got the furniture from to return the cash — and much to her surprise, the family agreed to give her $2,200.

"I was not expecting a dime," she told the outlet, noting that her share will go towards a new refrigerator.