Woman, 41, Dies While Hiking in Santa Monica Mountains During California Heat Wave

"We responded to several heat-related rescues today, including one hiker who unfortunately perished," the Malibu Search & Rescue team said

A woman died while hiking during the California heat wave over the weekend.

On Saturday, the unidentified victim, 41, began hiking at about 8 a.m. and suffered a heat-related death while on the trails of Tapia Park in Malibu Creek State Park, KABC reports.

"A few hours later, she suffered a reported seizure. CPR was initiated and performed for 20 to 30 minutes before she was pronounced [dead],'' David Katz, Malibu Search and Rescue team leader, told the outlet.

Following the death, the Santa Monica Mountains trails were shut down through the Labor Day weekend as California continued to experience record-breaking heat, dangerous to anyone outdoors. Officials warned against being out in the high temperatures, especially with pets.

"Effective immediately, we have been advised that all trails in the #SantaMonicaMountains will be closed through #LaborDay," the Malibu Search and Rescue team wrote on Twitter on Saturday. "We responded to several heat related rescues today, including one hiker who unfortunately perished. PLEASE DO NOT #HIKE IN THIS #HEATWAVE. #CAwx #LAHeat"

The rescue squad posted on Sunday about saving a 22-year-old woman who "lost consciousness" at the beach, sharing photos of first responders transporting her away for medical attention.

"Glad we got this young woman some quick help! Please know your limitations & help take care of yourselves. #SoCal #LAHeat," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's office tweeted.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through Tuesday, citing "dangerously hot conditions" and temperatures between 100 and 110 degrees Fahrenheit in certain parts of the Golden State.

The Red Cross offers tips and guidance on how to stay safe during heat waves, noting the importance of staying hydrated and avoiding caffeine and alcohol, which can contribute to dehydration.

Never leave kids and pets in the car, the experts warn, also advising people wear loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothes and stay indoors. The Red Cross also says to "avoid strenuous exercise."

Above all, be aware of your body. During high heat spells, people are at risk for heat-related illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.