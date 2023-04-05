Woman Dies Saving Fellow Climber from Falling Ice on Frozen Waterfall in Utah

An ice climber died Sunday after saving the life of a fellow climber by pushing her out of the way of falling ice, authorities in Utah said.

The two women, aged 41 and 21, were attempting to climb a frozen waterfall known as Raven Falls, which is about 100 miles southeast of Salt Lake City when the tragedy happened, the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The sheriff's office added that the elder climber's actions "probably saved" the younger climber's life. She was then able to climb down the terrain and drive to Duchesne City where she called 911 to get help for her injured climbing companion. Tragically, the older climber later died after becoming trapped "underneath two huge blocks of ice," the sheriff's office continued.

At the same time, a third climber in the group, a 34-year-old male, fell about 40 feet when the ice column fractured. He was taken off the mountain via helicopter and transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

Woman dies saving fellow climber from falling ice column in Utah. Duchesne County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

The man's condition was unclear in an update posted on Tuesday. A representative with the sheriff's office did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for details on his condition.

Members of the Wasatch County Search and Rescue, Life Flight, the Utah High-Angle team and the Duchesne County Search and Rescue — along with EMS, Duchesne City Volunteer Fire Department and the Volunteer Ice Climbers — assisted in the recovery.

The sheriff's office extended its condolences to the climber's family and loved ones.

Duchesne County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

"Our sincere condolences to all affected by this tragedy, to the family of this brave, courageous woman who lost her life while saving another," the agency wrote. "We hope that all may find comfort and all the warm support will prevail over your hearts while mourning the loss of your loved one."

The incident is the third such deadly climbing accident in recent weeks in Utah.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A 17-year-old boy died on Feb. 18 after he reportedly "slipped and fell approximately 150 feet" off a cliff at Hurricane Overlook while climbing near the edge, according to a press release from the Hurricane City Police Department.

The victim was identified as Conly Warren Ruff in a pair of Facebook posts shared by his mother, Sara Gleason Ruff.

Woman dies saving fellow climber from falling ice column in Utah. Duchesne County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

"It devastates us to announce the untimely death of our dear son and brother," Sara wrote.

Ruff's mother did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Feb. 10, 17-year-old Zoe McKinney died after she slipped and fell about 30 feet off a cliff while hiking with friends on the Moab Rim Trail, according to police.

The teen's friends called 911 for help after her fall, but she was reportedly dead by the time rescuers were able to reach her.