29-Year-Old Woman Dies After Man Jumps From Building and Lands on Her 1 Week Before Her Birthday

A 29-year-old San Diego woman was killed in a freak accident after a man who fell from a nine-story parking deck landed on top of her, authorities said.

Taylor Kahle was walking with a friend on 10th Avenue and J Street on Sunday night when the man fell from the structure and onto her as she walked on the sidewalk below, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office said in a press release.

The man, who has not been identified but is thought to have been in his 20s or 30s, had been seen "hanging from the outside railing" of the deck before the accident. He died at a local hospital less than an hour later, and his death was ruled a suicide, officials said.

Kahle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the medical examiner's office.

Kahle was a senior event manager at McFarlane Promotions, where she'd started as an intern eight years ago, her boss Laurel McFarlane said on Facebook.

Taylor Kahle Taylor Kahle | Credit: facebook

McFarlane told CBS/CW affiliate KFMB that Kahle had spent the day on a second date with a man she'd met online, and that they'd been to the zoo and had dinner together.

"I just want people to know she is an incredible person," McFarlane said. "This tragedy does not define her."

Kahle was the proud owner of two rescue dogs, Roo and Stella, and was exceptionally close to her father, with whom she'd spent the last year due to COVID, according to the Facebook post.

"Everyone aspires to have a relationship like he had with his daughter," McFarlane wrote, adding to Fox affiliate KSWB: "He wanted people to know she was an incredible daughter and she loved her dad with passion. She took care of him and he took care of her."

"She always referred to me as her second mom because her mom passed away. I have one daughter and if my daughter ends up like her, I'll be very proud," McFarlane told the outlet.

Kahle's death came just one week shy of her 30th birthday, which she'd reportedly planned to celebrate with a wine-tasting trip with friends for which her dad was to be the driver.

"She lived life with zest and always pushed herself beyond her comfort zone to lead the best life she could," McFarlane wrote. "Not only did she gain incredible strength over the past eight years, she surpassed her mentor. I would sit in awe of her incredibly bravery and fearless choices. She was only in her 20s, but I was so excited to see what she could accomplish over the next decade of her life."

She added that Kahle was an organ donor whose donations would save multiple lives.