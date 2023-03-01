Woman, 80, Dies After Porch Collapses Under 'Non-Stop' Snow Following California Winter Storm

An 80-year-old woman died in California after her porch collapsed due to heavy snow, according to multiple reports.

The Foresthill woman, identified by officials as Lois Barton, died at her home, reported the Sacramento Bee, citing the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Although additional details about her death have yet to be publicly released, the sheriff's office told ABC affiliate KXTV that she died due to a "weather-related incident."

The Placer County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the woman — who was pulled from the wreckage by neighbors — was in cardiac arrest, according to CBS station KOVR.

Afterwards, she was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died, the outlet reported.

News of the death was also mentioned in a Wednesday bulletin from the National Weather Service's Sacramento Office, which reported the incident took place around 1 p.m. the previous day, according to the Sacramento Bee.

"An 80-year-old woman was killed in Foresthill when a porch collapsed due to heavy snow," the bulletin read, per the outlet. "A trained weather spotter reported 4 feet of snow in Foresthill."

One neighbor who saw first responders arrive told KOVR that the snow was coming down "non-stop."

"We just saw the activity and knew it wasn't good," the neighbor told the outlet.

Since last week, California has faced back-to-back storms that brought an unusual amount of snowfall to a number of regions, causing power outages and road closures, according to CNN.

As a result of the weather, Southern California was even issued its first blizzard warning since 1989, per CBS News.