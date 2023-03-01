Woman, 80, Dies After Porch Collapses Under 'Non-Stop' Snow Following California Winter Storm

The elderly woman from Foresthill, identified by authorities as Lois Barton, died at her home, officials said

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 1, 2023 04:52 PM
California snow
Snow-covered mountains near Phelan, California, after back-to-back winter storms. Photo: Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock

An 80-year-old woman died in California after her porch collapsed due to heavy snow, according to multiple reports.

The Foresthill woman, identified by officials as Lois Barton, died at her home, reported the Sacramento Bee, citing the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Although additional details about her death have yet to be publicly released, the sheriff's office told ABC affiliate KXTV that she died due to a "weather-related incident."

The Placer County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the woman — who was pulled from the wreckage by neighbors — was in cardiac arrest, according to CBS station KOVR.

Afterwards, she was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died, the outlet reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

News of the death was also mentioned in a Wednesday bulletin from the National Weather Service's Sacramento Office, which reported the incident took place around 1 p.m. the previous day, according to the Sacramento Bee.

"An 80-year-old woman was killed in Foresthill when a porch collapsed due to heavy snow," the bulletin read, per the outlet. "A trained weather spotter reported 4 feet of snow in Foresthill."

RELATED VIDEO: Woman, 22, Dies After Getting Trapped in Her Car for 18 Hours During Blizzard: 'She Was Scared'

One neighbor who saw first responders arrive told KOVR that the snow was coming down "non-stop."

"We just saw the activity and knew it wasn't good," the neighbor told the outlet.

Since last week, California has faced back-to-back storms that brought an unusual amount of snowfall to a number of regions, causing power outages and road closures, according to CNN.

As a result of the weather, Southern California was even issued its first blizzard warning since 1989, per CBS News.

Related Articles
Alex Balestrieri
Man with 'Passion for Life' Died After Snowmobile 'Landed on Top Of Him' in Wyoming Avalanche
Texas teacher accused of taping 10-year-old student to chair
Texas School Investigates Mother's Claim a Teacher Taped Her Son to a Chair: 'He Wouldn't Be Still'
amazon rainforest
Hunter Lost in Amazon Jungle for 31 Days Survived by Eating Worms, Collecting Rainwater in His Boots
US actress and model Brooke Shields arrives for the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on January 8, 2023.
Brooke Shields Says She 'Spent My Life Owing People Things' in Teaser for Her New Doc 'Pretty Baby'
Elizabeth Holmes
Elizabeth Holmes Gives Birth to 2nd Child, Asks Judge to Let Her Remain Out of Prison Pending Appeal
Makayla Bernald
Woman, 21, Mourned by Family and Softball Community After Fatal Calif. Crash: 'Love of My Life,' Says Mom
Mississippi Woman Gives Birth To Rare Quintuplets, With Four Identical Girls!
Miss. Mom Gives Birth to 'Rare' Quintuplets — 1 Boy and 4 Identical Girls: 'The Greatest Blessing'
https://www.gofundme.com/f/housing-for-chef-clive-jackson?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined. Gofundme
Chef Featured on Gordon Ramsay's '24 Hours To Hell & Back' Left Homeless by Failed Restaurant
California Lottery Director Alva Johnson announces that Edwin Castro won November's record-high $2.04 billion PowerBall jackpot, in Sacramento, Calif. Castro declined to appear at the news conference but said in a written statement he was shocked and ecstatic. The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated foothill community northeast of Los Angeles Lottery Jackpot, Sacramento, United States - 14 Feb 2023
California Lottery Insists $2.04 Billion Powerball Winner Is Legitimate Despite Man's Stolen Ticket Claim
Nathan Millard, Ga. Dad Disappears on Business Trip in Baton Rouge, ‘I’m Praying for a Miracle,’ Says Wife
Georgia Dad Disappears on Business Trip in Louisiana: 'I'm Praying for a Miracle,' Says Wife
Diego Barria
Missing Man's Family Spotted His Tattoo on Human Remains Found in Shark Caught by Fishermen: Reports
Maine Warden Service found missing Kimberly Pushard and Angela Bussell near Nicatous Lake in Hancock County
2 Women Found Alive in Remote, Snow-Covered Jeep After Getting Lost for 5 Days
Man and His Dog Found Dead in Gorge After Apparent Fall During Hike in Scotland
Man and His Dog Who Went Missing While Hiking in Scotland Are Found Dead in Gorge, Officials Say
2 Backcountry Skiers Dead in Colorado Avalanche
2 Backcountry Skiers Found Dead Under Debris, Snowmobiler Missing in Separate Colorado Avalanches
Top row, L-R: Scott Walton, Ryan Watson Bottom row, L-R: Ed Pricola, Terri and Mark Rand
Officials Say Plane Broke Apart Before Crash that Killed 5, Including New Dad of 1-Month-Old Baby
SAG After Party studio
Lorenzo 'Lo' Jelks, Atlanta's First Black TV Reporter, Dead at 83