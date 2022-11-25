Woman Dies on Overnight Hiking Trip in Zion National Park with Husband

The 31-year-old woman had exhibited signs of hypothermia after camping overnight while on a 16-mile hike with her husband

By
Published on November 25, 2022 02:15 PM
SPRINGDALE, UT - MAY 14: A sign hangs at the entrance to Zion National Park on May 14, 2020 in Springdale, Utah. Zion National Park had a limited reopening yesterday as part of its reopening plan after it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
Photo: George Frey/Getty

A woman died while hiking with her husband in near-freezing conditions at Zion National Park in Utah, authorities said.

The 31-year-old woman and her 33-year-old husband were hiking in the Narrows area of the park, and had started their 16-mile "top-down" hike Tuesday when they set up camp that night.

"The man reported they became dangerously cold overnight and experienced symptoms consistent with hypothermia," according to a statement from Zion National Park.

By Wednesday morning, visitors at the park had found the husband injured and the woman non-responsive. While passers-by started CPR on the woman, the husband was transported to Zion Emergency Center, according to the park.

"Farther up the Narrows, other team members found a non-responsive woman near the Virgin River," according to the statement. "First responders administered emergency aid, but they determined she was deceased."

It was determined that the man had left his wife's side in order to seek help, authorities said.

More than 20 search and rescue team members were involved in the rescue. The Washington County Sheriff's Office, Utah Office of the Medical Examiner and the National Park Service are currently investigating the woman's death.

The incident came on the same day that 20-year-old hiker Emily Sotelo was found dead after a solo hike in the mountains of New Hampshire.

Zion National Park, Riverside Walk Trail In Zion Canyon
Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The sophomore at Vanderbilt University was reported missing on Sunday after she didn't return from a trip to Lafayette Place Campground, according to a post from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief. She planned to hike in the area.

"Due to the harsh weather conditions a search commenced Sunday evening and thru the night. Searchers were hampered by high winds, cold temperatures and blowing snow," a statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation said. "Searchers spent the next two days looking for Emily and Tuesday afternoon tracks and items belonging to Emily were located at the headwaters of Lafayette Brook. A plan was made to concentrate the search effort in this area on Wednesday when ground searchers located her body at 11:15 AM."

Related Articles
Emily Sotelo
Missing Hiker, 20, Found Dead amid Snowy, Windy Conditions on New Hampshire Mountainside: 'A Tragedy'
Emily Sotelo, a 19-year-old hiker who went missing on a hike in New Hampshire on sunday and is now the subject of a massive search operation
Search and Rescue Teams Continue Combing the Mountains in Northern N.H. for Missing Hiker, 20
Jetal Agnihotri
Body of Missing Hiker Is Found Days After Being Swept Away by Flood at Utah's Zion National Park
Hiker Who Fell While Taking Photos Rescued After Passengers on Train Spotted Her Calling for Help
Injured Hiker Missing for 2 Days Rescued After Train Passenger Spotted Call for Help: 'Miraculous'
Boy Scout Group Rescued
Boy Scout Group, Including 16 Kids, Rescued After Being Stranded for 3 Days in New Mexico Forest
Cars enter Zion's National Park on September 15, 2015 in Springdale, Utah. Four hikers died and three are missing after a flash flood yesterday that also killed several woman and children in two vans that were swept away by the flood waters.
Ariz. Hiker Missing After Group Was 'Swept Off Their Feet' by Flood Waters at Zion National Park
SPRINGDALE, UT - MAY 14: A sign hangs at the entrance to Zion National Park on May 14, 2020 in Springdale, Utah. Zion National Park had a limited reopening yesterday as part of its reopening plan after it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
31-Year-Old Man Canyoneering in Zion National Park Dies After Dangling from Rope Overnight 
Hiker Pinned Underneath Refrigerator-Sized Boulder Rescued in Washington State
28-Year-Old Hiker Rescued After Getting Trapped Underneath Boulder the 'Size of a Refrigerator'
3 People Fending Off Sharks Rescued ‘Just in the Nick of Time’ in Gulf of Mexico After Fishing Boat Sinks
3 People Fending Off Sharks Rescued 'Just in the Nick of Time' in Gulf of Mexico After Boat Sinks
3 year old south carolina girl found
3-Year-Old Girl Is Reunited with Her Family After Going Missing During S.C. Camping Trip
Candice Horton Thompson
Woman, 26, Dies After Falling Off Cliff During Utah Hiking Trip with Husband
Xi Chen
Wife Speaks Out After Dad of 3 Dies While Climbing in Snow and Rain Near Mount Washington
Tourists climb and descend the Angels Landing trail at Zion National Park, near the town of Springdale, Utah, USA, 12 October 2019. Formed by millions of years of erosion with its exceptional rock formations the park considered one of the famous tourists' destinations for those who want to see different mountains, canyons, and trails. Zion National Park in Utah, Springdale, Usa - 12 Oct 2019
Hikers Will Soon Need Permit to Access Famous Angels Landing Peak in Zion National Park
OREGON, UNITED STATES - 2014/11/07: View of Multnomah Falls with foot bridge in the fall, a waterfall near Portland along the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon, USA. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Hiker Dies After Falling 100 Feet from a Trail at Columbia River Gorge in Oregon
Glacier National Park
34-Year-Old Va. Woman Found Dead in Glacier National Park After Going Missing on Hike
missing man found
Man Found Alive After Going Missing for 2 Days on Hike with Fiancée in Ariz. Park