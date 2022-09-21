Woman Dies After Falling 30 Feet Down Cliff a Day Before Her 55th Birthday While on Vacation in Maine

Police say Romona Gowens died on Monday when a fence she was leaning against broke, sending her falling 30 feet down a cliff

By
Jason Duaine Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Duaine Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 21, 2022 04:48 PM
Prouts Neck in Scarboroug, Maine
Photo: Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via Getty

A Georgia woman died this week when she fell 30 feet down a cliff after the wooden fence she was leaning against broke.

According to the Scarborough Police Department in Maine, 54-year-old Romona Gowens fell from the cliff in Scarborough around 10:24 on Monday morning. Gowens could not call emergency services, but her sister and a local fisherman each called 911.

"Gowens was located with critical injuries," police said in a news release. "A lengthy extrication process of the patient was completed and she was transported to Maine Medical Center."

The department noted that the incident remained under investigation, though "no suspicious circumstances were noted."

PEOPLE reached out to Scarborough police on Wednesday afternoon.

Gowens later died of her injuries at Maine Medical Center, police told the Portland Press Herald.

Per the outlet, Gowens' death on Monday occurred just one day before her 55th birthday.

"I hate to hear this Ramona was such a nice lady," friend Tracy Parker wrote on Facebook of Gowens. "Prayers for her family."

Residents in the area told ABC affiliate WGME that Gowens was on vacation at the time of the accident and had been staying at an inn nearby.

"It's kind of gut sinking," Anna Strout, a resident of Cape Elizabeth, told the outlet. "I'm shocked actually to hear that somebody fell to their death."

The news station said police found a woman's body along the same trail in February but they believe a medical event led to her death.

RELATED VIDEO: Hiker Falls from Ledge and Dies One Day After Posting Dramatic Cliffside Instagram Photo

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the family, that's absolutely tragic," Scarborough resident Patrick Conley told WGME.

He added: "However, I do take this walk almost daily and never have I ever felt fearful or like it's dangerous at all."

Related Articles
Matt Miller
42-Year-Old Man Dies After 1,000-Meter Fall from Canada's Mount Temple: 'A Friend to All'
cliff fall
1 Dead, 3 Injured After Group Falls 300 Feet Down Calif. Cliff While Trying to Save Friend
Kilbourn Avenue Bridge Milwaukee
Man, 77, Falls to His Death After Drawbridge Opens Beneath Him on Vacation with Wife
Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a cream satin dress by Gina Fratini with the Queen Mary Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara and diamond earrings attends a banquet on April 29, 1983 in Auckland, New Zealand
Princess Diana's Death: Her Tragic Car Accident and Its Aftermath
Grand Canyon
34-Year-Old Woman on Boating Trip Dies After 20-Foot Fall at Grand Canyon
Candice Horton Thompson
Woman, 26, Dies After Falling Off Cliff During Utah Hiking Trip with Husband
Macie Hill
8-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Run Over During Performance at Utah Fourth of July Parade
Joel Brotherton
33-Year-Old Hiker Dies After Accidentally Falling 40 Feet in Arizona: 'There Was No One Like' Him
Brown's Ranch Trailhead
57-Year-Old Woman Found Dead on Arizona Trail After Being Separated from Her Husband on Hike
Harry Styles performs on stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 at War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England.
Man Falls 35 Feet Off Balcony at Harry Styles' Concert: 'It's a Complete Miracle He's Still Here'
Gil Tighe
Hiker Celebrating 25th Birthday Survives 100-Foot Fall from Oceanside Cliff in Oregon
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy
Saulo Escalante
Man, 36, Falls to Death Hiking Calif. Mountain as Sister Says He Died 'Doing What He Loved'
Joaquin Romero
34-Year-Old Zip Line Operator Falls 70 Feet to Ground, Dies After Trying to Save Stuck Woman
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex
Topsham Police Department
School Bus Driver Dies After Students Steer Bus to Safety During Medical Emergency