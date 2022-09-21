Woman Dies After Falling 30 Feet Down Cliff a Day Before Her 55th Birthday While on Vacation in Maine

A Georgia woman died this week when she fell 30 feet down a cliff after the wooden fence she was leaning against broke.

According to the Scarborough Police Department in Maine, 54-year-old Romona Gowens fell from the cliff in Scarborough around 10:24 on Monday morning. Gowens could not call emergency services, but her sister and a local fisherman each called 911.

"Gowens was located with critical injuries," police said in a news release. "A lengthy extrication process of the patient was completed and she was transported to Maine Medical Center."

The department noted that the incident remained under investigation, though "no suspicious circumstances were noted."

PEOPLE reached out to Scarborough police on Wednesday afternoon.

Gowens later died of her injuries at Maine Medical Center, police told the Portland Press Herald.

Per the outlet, Gowens' death on Monday occurred just one day before her 55th birthday.

"I hate to hear this Ramona was such a nice lady," friend Tracy Parker wrote on Facebook of Gowens. "Prayers for her family."

Residents in the area told ABC affiliate WGME that Gowens was on vacation at the time of the accident and had been staying at an inn nearby.

"It's kind of gut sinking," Anna Strout, a resident of Cape Elizabeth, told the outlet. "I'm shocked actually to hear that somebody fell to their death."

The news station said police found a woman's body along the same trail in February but they believe a medical event led to her death.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the family, that's absolutely tragic," Scarborough resident Patrick Conley told WGME.

He added: "However, I do take this walk almost daily and never have I ever felt fearful or like it's dangerous at all."