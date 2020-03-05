Woman Dies in Apparent Suicide at Disney World's Contemporary Resort in Florida

Image zoom Contemporary Resort Getty Images

A woman died in an apparent suicide Wednesday afternoon at Walt Disney World’s Contemporary Resort, authorities said.

Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Orlando resort around 4 p.m. after receiving a call that someone may have jumped off of the building, a department spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement.

Upon arrival, and with help from the Reedy Creek Improvement District, they found an unresponsive woman who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this time, we believe this was a suicide, and we have no other information to release,” the statement read.

When reached for comment, a rep for Walt Disney World directed PEOPLE to the sheriff’s office.

Twitter users reported a heavy police presence at the scene on Wednesday, and one user shared a photo that showed at least three security vehicles near the resort.

Another user tweeted at a local news reporter to say that they and their mother-in-law had seen someone fall from the hotel.

“I didn’t personally witness it,” the user wrote. “My mother in law was with me on the monorail, and she claims she saw it (and gasped), but I was looking down.”

The Contemporary opened its doors in 1971, and is one of Disney World’s’s two original hotels, along with the Polynesian Resort.

Wednesday’s incident comes four years after a man died after jumping from the Contemporary in an apparent suicide in 2016, News 13 reported.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org