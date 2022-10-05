Woman Dies Mid-Flight After Suffering Heart Attack While Traveling from Houston to London

The woman, who has not been identified, was met by emergency healthcare professionals when the plane landed

By
Published on October 5, 2022 09:05 PM
United Airlines
United Airlines. Photo: DANIEL SLIM/Getty Images

A woman died of an apparent heart attack while flying from Houston to London Wednesday, authorities confirm.

The passenger was flying on a United Airlines flight when she went into cardiac arrest.

She was aboard Flight 880, which took off from Houston at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and landed around 7:40 a.m. local time at London's Heathrow Airport, according to flight-tracking data.

"We were called at 6:33 a.m. today to reports of a passenger having suffered a cardiac arrest on board a flight due to arrive at Heathrow Airport Terminal 2," a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"We sent two cycle paramedics and an incident response officer. Sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene," the spokesperson confirmed.

In a statement to PEOPLE, United Airlines extended its "deepest condolences" to the family of the as-yet unidentified woman.

"A customer onboard United flight 880 today, from Houston to London Heathrow, experienced a medical emergency onboard," a company rep said in a statement to the outlet.

"Medical personnel met the aircraft on arrival at London Heathrow," the spokesperson said. "We extend our deepest condolences to the customer's family and loved ones."

