Mother of 5 Dies After Large Headstone Falls on Her at New York Cemetery, Lawsuit Claims
A 53-year-old mother of five died when a massive headstone fell on her in front of her son at a New York cemetery in October, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by her family.
Elvira Navarro was tending to the graves of Baron Hirsch Cemetery in Staten Island on October 28, 2021, when "suddenly and without warning" she was "truck by a large falling gravestone, according to documents submitted to the New York County Supreme Court on Feb. 11.
The complaint states that Navarro's son, Anthony Rosales, was "working next to her" at the time of the incident, which left him with "psychological trauma," "mental anguish" and "severe shock."
Both Baron Hirsch Cemetery and Joshua W. Skillman, an attorney representing the family, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
According to The New York Post, Navarro was taken to Richmond University Medical Center after the accident and died later that day from her injuries.
The complaint alleges that Baron Hirsch Cemetery Associate Inc. acted "carelessly and recklessly" in regards to maintaining its cemetery and gravestones.
According to the Jewish cemetery's website, it was founded more than a century ago in 1899 and is named after Maurice de Hirsch, a German Jewish financier, and philanthropist who lived in the 19th century.
The cemetery has about 500 plots belonging to synagogues, Jewish associations and families.
According to Staten Island Live, the cemetery has been the target of vandalism over the years.