N.Y. Woman Dies After Being Pulled from Submerged Car on the Brink of Niagara Falls

A woman was found dead on Wednesday after her car plunged into the Niagara River.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene after reports of a car "approximately 75 yards above the brink of the American Falls," New York State Park Police wrote in a social media post.

According to authorities, "the vehicle entered the water upriver from the pedestrian bridge and floated toward the brink before coming to rest."

Video posted by the park police shows the car nearly completely submerged as water rushes around it. The trunk of the car is open, as are several of the windows.

Authorities were unable to make a land rescue, prompting the U.S. Coast Guard to intervene. A helicopter and rescue swimmer were used to reach the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Park police told WHAM that the victim was a local woman in her 60s. She has not been identified at this time.

Authorities are currently investigating how the car entered the water.

The New York State Park Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Niagara Falls resident Mick Reece said he was on the scene as the helicopter took the victim away.