Woman Who Died 37 Years Ago After Being Found Unconscious on Ga. Highway Identified as Missing Mom of 4

Authorities determined an injured woman found on Highway 91 nearly four decades ago is Mary Anga Cowan, whose family never knew what happened to her after she disappeared in 1985

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 2, 2023 05:41 PM
Mary Anga Cowan
Photo: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

The identity of a woman who was found unconscious along a Georgia highway nearly four decades ago has finally been confirmed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced this week that the injured woman discovered on the west side of Highway 91 near Newton, Ga., on May 14, 1985, was Mary Anga Cowan, a mother of four who went by "Angie" and disappeared that same year from Seminole County, Fla.

After a passerby spotted her, the then-unidentified woman as taken to a hospital but died on June 1, 1985, the bureau said in a statement. The examiner's office could not determine how she was injured but listed the cause of death as "subdural hematoma secondary to blunt force trauma to the head."

The GBI said the woman's remains were exhumed in September 2012 to identify her, but a bone fragment sent for analysis produced no leads.

Last year, the GBI Sylvester Regional Investigative Office, in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, submitted a portion of the remains to the private DNA lab Othram.

After completing the DNA extraction, a profile was generated and given to the FBI for genealogical comparisons.

Agents determined Cowan's identity after the DNA sample came up as a match with one of her children.

"The research yielded a high probability that the unidentified woman was Mary Anga Cowan, aka 'Angie,'" the GBI said in its statement. "Agents obtained DNA from one of Cowan's children and the comparison indicated a parent/child relationship."

"The assistance of the Baker County Sheriff's Office, Othram, and the FBI Atlanta and Baltimore offices were instrumental in identifying these remains and providing closure for the family," they continued.

RELATED VIDEO: Police: Bodies of Missing Teens Found in Arizona Water Retention Basin

Cowan's daughter, Angelique Hall, told Orlando FOX affiliate WOFL that she held on to the memories she made with her mother as a child.

"I was 10 years old, and she was fun, and she was silly and then one day she was gone," Hall told the outlet.

"I knew she was gone," she added. "And I never imagined they would find her. This is a shock from Georgia finding out that not only her body was found but that a town picked her up out of a ditch and took care of her last days. She was loved, and I hear [she was] buried."

Related Articles
colleen rice
Murdered Woman Identified 52 Years Later After Sheriff's Office Crowdfunds for DNA Test
Chicago skyline, Lake Michigan
Body Found on Shores of Lake Michigan in 1997 Identified as 26-Year-Old Chicago Woman
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Skeletal Remains Found in 1988 Belonged to Teen Girl Who Vanished 50 Years Ago, Investigators Say
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13602448a) In this 1974 image provided by the FBI is a poster seeking information for homicide victim Ruth Marie Terry. Officials used investigative genealogy to identify a woman whose mutilated body was found on the Cape Cod National Seashore nearly 50 years ago, solving the mystery of the "Lady of the Dunes" that had stumped authorities for decades. The woman was identified, as Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee, who was 37 years old when she was killed US Cold Case Lady of the Dunes, United States - 31 Oct 2022
The Mysterious Murder Victim Known as the 'Lady of the Dunes' Identified After Nearly 50 Years
ray liotta, cocaine bear
'Cocaine Bear' True Story — What to Know About the 1985 Events Behind the Shocking New Movie
texas killing fields victims
Netflix Documentary Unravels Mystery of 'Texas Killing Fields,' Where Dozens Have Been Found Slain
The last known photograph of Joan Marie Dymond, taken in 1968 at her sister’s wedding
Remains of Missing Pennsylvania Girl Identified After She Went Missing in 1969
Anna L. Papalardo-Blake
She Was Found in a Trunk in 1980, Missing Her Head and Hands. Thanks to DNA Advances, She Has Been ID'd
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=503945455099875&set=a.252090006952089 7:13 hed: Mother of Missing Georgia Toddler Arrested After His Remains Were Found in a Landfill: Police
Remains Believed to Be Those of Missing Georgia Toddler Found in Landfill, Police Arrest His Mom
Kasson Thomass https://www.missingkids.org/poster/AMBER/31072/13903/screen National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
Twin Baby Found but Desperate Search Continues for His Brother After Car Stolen from Pizza Shop
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office . Susan Gale Poole.
Skeletal Remains Found in 1974 Identified as Missing Teen Susan Poole, Possible Link to Florida Serial Killer
Body of Missing Quinton Simon May Never Be Found Say Authorities As Search Enters Fourth Week
Body of Missing Quinton Simon May Not Be Found Despite 'Grueling' Landfill Search, Say Police
Theresa Caroline Fillingim, Remains of Florida Teen Missing for Over 40 Years Found at Serial Killer's Home
Remains of Teen Girl Missing for Over 40 Years Found at Serial Killer's Florida Home: Police
Two people have been arrested after a young woman vanished from a Tennessee Walmart and was later found dead, police said. Chelsie Autum Walker, 24, was last seen October 29 at the Walmart in Madisonville, according to Madisonville police.
Mother of 2 Found Dead in 'Remote Area' in Tenn. After Vanishing, 2 People in Custody: Police
Patricia Barnes
Cigarette Butt from Site of Wash. Woman's 1995 Murder Helps Police Identify Suspect Decades Later
Jennifer Matter, Minnesota woman accused in deaths of babies found in river
2 Babies Were Found Dead in the Mississippi River 4 Years Apart — Police Say Mom Put Them There