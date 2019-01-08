Woman Delivers Baby Girl in Backseat of N.Y.C. Taxi: 'Everyone Started Clapping,' Witness Says

A 33-year-old woman delivered her baby girl in the backseat of a yellow cab on New York City’s Upper East Side, Tuesday morning, PEOPLE confirms.

New York police found the woman with her baby inside the vehicle on the corner of East 70th Street and Second Avenue after receiving a call about a “female in active labor” at around 7:55 a.m. local time.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a 33-year-old female who had just given birth to a baby girl inside of a yellow taxi at that location,” a spokesperson for the New York Police Department tells PEOPLE.

“Police did not assist in the birth of the baby.”

The woman and the baby were taken to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition and remained in the hospital late Tuesday morning, the spokesperson says.

A witness, Oliya Fedun of Scootercaster, tells PEOPLE that bystanders thought there had been “an accident or someone sick.” Fedun says that, along with the taxi driver, there was another man tending to the woman.

“He was making sure everything was covered from the cameras and then he collected her items from the cab,” Fedun says. “Once the baby was brought out everyone started clapping! ‘Oh, it was a baby! She was giving birth!’ The cheering crowd made the whole experience very powerful.”

Video of the scene shared on social media showed police and medical officials surrounding the car, and shielding the mother and baby with white sheets as they worked to place both in an ambulance.

The woman isn’t the first to have a headline-making birth in 2019.

On New Year’s Day, 32-year-old Jessica Killian, of Grover, North Carolina, gave birth along the side of the road as she and Randy Sain headed to a nearby hospital, according to the Gaston Gazette.

Sain was able to catch the baby boy, who they named Atom Bomb Sain, before he hit the floor of the car.

“If he wouldn’t have been there, there’s no telling what would’ve happened to Atom,” Killian told the publication of Sain. “He could’ve went to the floorboard or anything could’ve happened to him. He pulls over, jumps over to my side and basically caught him as he was coming down.”

And Killian said the baby’s name is fitting: “He really did come out like a bomb.”