"We always emphasize for the scooters to use extra caution when they're out there," said Lynn Police Lt. Michael Kmiec

55-Year-Old Woman Dead, Man Hospitalized After Their Moped Collides with Dump Truck in Mass.

One person is dead and another has been hospitalized after their moped scooter collided with a dump truck in Lynn, Massachusetts on Tuesday morning, local news outlets reported.

The fatal incident happened around 9:20 a.m. at an intersection, according to independent Boston station WHDH.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Lynn Fire Department said they were called to the scene after receiving a report about the crash, the outlet reported. When officials arrived, they discovered a 68-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman both injured in the road, per WHDH.

Footage captured by the news outlet showed the scooter on its side near the right rear tire of the dump truck.

A preliminary investigation by authorities later determined that both vehicles were attempting to turn right when they crashed, according to WHDH and NBC affiliate WBTS.

"We had a dump truck and a scooter that were both taking right-hand turns," Lynn Police Lt. Michael Kmiec told reporters at the scene, per WHDH. "The scooter was on the inside of the dump truck [and] they collided as they began to make the turn."

A woman who witnessed the crash added to the outlet: "It was horrible. I drove away and cried for awhile."

The man, who was operating the scooter, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, according to WBTS. At this time, his condition is unknown.

The woman passenger was also taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries but sadly died, the outlet reported.

RELATED VIDEO: Female Stunt Driver Dies on Set of Deadpool 2 During Motorcycle Stunt

It is unclear if the dump truck driver sustained injuries in the crash, but authorities said the driver is cooperating with an investigation, according to WHDH and WBTS.

As officials continue to investigate the incident, Kmiec stressed the importance of practicing caution when riding on motorcycles or scooters, WBTS reported.

"Obviously, it's something we've been talking about for years with the scooters operating in the cities where there's a lot of traffic," Kmiec told reporters at the scene, per the outlet. "We always emphasize for the scooters to use extra caution when they're out there, any motorcycle or any type of vehicle like that."