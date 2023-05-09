Woman Claims She Was Bitten by Elephant at Resort During Photo: 'I Could Just Hear Cracking'

A woman claims she was left with a hefty medical bill after being bitten by an elephant while on vacation in Bali.

Beth Bogar of West Chesterfield, New Hampshire, told ABC station WMUR-TV that she was being given directions by the elephant's trainer on taking photos with the animal when he allegedly suggested she stick her arm under its trunk.

"He said he had been with the elephant for 24 years. He knew this elephant," she told the station.

Then, Bogar claimed her arm was "pushed" into the elephant's mouth and she couldn't get it out.

"I could just hear cracking and I just started to panic," she told the outlet.

She went on to claim that Mason Elephant Park & Lodge, where she says the incident took place, initially offered to cover half of her medical expenses, allegedly totaling $10,000, but are no longer responding to her messages.

Mason Elephant Park & Lodge did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In the meantime, Bogar hopes her story will save someone else from the same experience.

"It was a vacation that I was dreaming about, and it did come to a screaming halt at the very end," she said.