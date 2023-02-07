Woman Whose Car Broke Down Finds Newlyweds' $15K Walking to Work and Returns It — Now She Has a New Ride

"This doesn't belong to me, I need to call a police officer," Diane Gordon remembered thinking to herself after finding the $14,780 in cash in a plastic bag

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 7, 2023 02:55 PM

Diane Gordon's car broke down a year ago last February, and since then, the Michigan resident has walked nearly three miles to and from work five days out of the week.

But her luck recently changed after she did a good deed.

As she recalled to FOX affiliate WJBK, Gordon was walking home on Jan. 21 when she spotted something out of the ordinary on the ground while stopping at a gas station for a snack.

"I looked down on the ground and found a plastic bag with a large sum of money in it," she told the news station. "When you turned it over, there was even more money."

But Gordon, a grandmother of two, never questioned what to do next.

"This doesn't belong to me, I need to call a police officer," she remembered thinking to herself after finding the $14,780 in cash.

Fortunately, it didn't take long to find out who the money belonged to. When officers arrived, they found cards addressed to a couple whose wedding ceremony had occurred earlier that day.

"There were wedding cards with a name on it, and we were able to get the money back to them," Police Chief Dan Keller of the White Lake Township Police Department told The Washington Post.

"She didn't hesitate; she didn't question it," Keller said of Gordon. "This doesn't happen very often, that someone finds a large sum of money and turns it in."

But Gordon, 65, felt she didn't do "anything special" by not keeping the money for herself.

"All I did was return something that didn't belong to me," she told the Post.

Yet, there was one other person who did feel her kind act was special — Stacy Connell, whose husband is a police officer who responded to Gordon's call.

RELATED VIDEO: 'Survivor' Winner Donates Entire Million Dollar Prize to Veterans: 'I Am Very Fortunate'

Connell set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Gordon in the hopes of raising enough to help her buy a new vehicle.

As of Tuesday afternoon, it has raised over $66,000.

On Feb. 3, Gordon received her new wheels: a green Jeep Compass from a local car dealership, Szott Auto Group.

"I am floored," Gordon told ABC affiliate WXYZ. "I am having a hard time keeping it in. I am just so excited."

"I absolutely love it," she added to the Post. "It's got a steering wheel warmer and a backup camera; all things I've never had before."

Gordon said she plans to offer rides to her co-workers who need them.

"I'll give them a ride home and pay it forward," she said.

Related Articles
Antwineesha Burse
1-Year-Old Boy Dies After 'Family Friend' Allegedly Steals His Mother's Car with Him Inside and Crashes
https://www.gofundme.com/f/cfby6e-a-loved-one-lost?qid=7ffb3cd088865b779be74be0d57786cc Alana Sims
Inside the Mysterious Death of a Pregnant Fla. Mom Found Next to Her Car with Toddler Son Inside
Jon Paul Dowler, daughters, Lake Macatawa Michigan trash
Dad Likely Popped Hatch as Car Sank into Mich. Lake, Saving His 2 Young Girls Before He Died: Cops
Anggy Diaz https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-service-for-anggy-diaz?utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&fbclid=IwAR2U6DjH7hFS1YldK6SqfrznOFVMkFr6U7-oXoIryFKgrpJUJcwS95jC1-s
Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her
Boy Swept Away During Severe Winter Storm
Calif. Police Pause Search for 5-Year-Old Boy Who Was Swept Away in Severe Flood
Brandy Littrell, Lyft Driver who was attacked while driving. from the past year 2021-2022. credit: Courtesy Brandy Littrell Contact: brandylittrell23@gmail.com; Brandy Littrell's car, the same car she was kidnapped in. A 2016 Dodge Journey. She no longer owns it. Credit: Courtesy Brandy Littrell
Lyft Driver Recounts Being Kidnapped and Shot 7 Times: 'I'm Not Going to Make It. This Is How I Die'
September 3, 2022 at Omni Bedford Springs in Bedford, PA. --Marla Aurandt marries Brantley Rice (husband) Marla's father Tim located a truck that once belonged to her grandfather, who died in the 1977 Johnstown flood along with the grandmother-- grandparents were Robert and Barbara Selders.
Bride's Parents Track Down Grandfather's Long-Lost Truck for Her Wedding Day: 'It Brought Tears to My Eyes'
Man Receives 12,000 Christmas Cards Years After Death of His Wife Who Adored the Holiday
Man, 95, Gets 13,000 Cards Years After Death of His Wife, Who Loved Christmas: 'So Heartwarming'
Kasson Thomass https://www.missingkids.org/poster/AMBER/31072/13903/screen National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
Twin Baby Found but Desperate Search Continues for His Brother After Car Stolen from Pizza Shop
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=464585292544393&set=pcb.464598369209752
Chicago Woman, 61, Arrested After She Allegedly Stabbed 15-Year-Old Girl's Dog During Walk
Emily Sotelo
Missing Hiker, 20, Found Dead amid Snowy, Windy Conditions on New Hampshire Mountainside: 'A Tragedy'
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=521055220058830&set=a.230309312466757&type=3 hed: South Carolina 5-Year-Old Missing After Mother Found Dead on Thanksgiving
South Carolina 5-Year-Old Missing After Mother Found Dead on Thanksgiving: 'We Just Want Her Home'
Jolissa Fuentes Missing
Calif. Woman, 22, Missing for 2 Months Found Dead After Suffering Car Crash Off Local Cliff
Sarah Krivanek, the American schoolteacher imprisoned in Russia
'Forgotten' American Sarah Krivanek Tells Her Story as She and Brittney Griner Are Freed from Russian Prison
Lost Rescue Dog Seeks Help at U.K. Police Station, Reunited with Owners
Lost Border Collie Reunites with Family After Turning Herself In at a U.K. Police Station
Landscapers Find Car Buried Decades Ago in Yard of San Francisco Bay Area Home
Car Found Buried in Yard of $15 Million Calif. Home Is a Mercedes Benz Convertible Reported Stolen in 1992