Woman Calls Police on Black Neighbors Accusing Them of Assault Leading to Neighborhood Protest

A woman was caught on video calling the police on her neighbors after they asked her to leave their property

A couple in New Jersey are exposing their neighbor for "white entitlement" after they claim she falsely reported them to the police for assault.

Fareed Nassor Hayat, a lawyer and professor at the CUNY School of Law, detailed the incident that also involved his wife Norrinda Brown Hyatt in a Facebook post shared on Monday.

"It has happened again," Hayat wrote, claiming that "white entitlement and black hate" were "embodied" in his neighbor Susan.

Susan, Fareed Nassor Hayat and Norrinda Brown Hyatt did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Hayat included a video of the woman, who "called the police to lodge a false report of assault against me when told to leave our property." The footage shows several neighbors supporting the Hayats and reiterating that Susan had not been assaulted as she claimed.

"Susan, aka 'Permit Karen,' came onto our property three times within thirty minutes to demand to know if we had the proper permit to install a stone patio in our backyard, on the other side of the fence of her yard," Hayat explained. "When asked if a permit was required by law, she said she didn’t know, but insisted we answer her questions and submit to her demands, or she would call the police to force us to stop improving our home."

Hayat added that in Montclair, a permit is not required for the type of patio they have on their property.

"This fact was known to us through our own independent research, our contractor and later verified when building and safety arrived at our home to investigate her complaint," he said.

"When challenged about her flawed legal conclusions, assumption of right, her lack of agency over our home and our eventual demand that she leave our property immediately, Susan decided to call the police and make a false report of assault," Hayat continued. "She invoked centuries of brutality in her call to the police and sought to put her black neighbors back in their place. She believed that we were required to answer her questions and smile while doing so."

"But to her surprise, her efforts were met by two proudly black human beings, parents, lawyers, law professors, activist, community members, neighbors, citizens and fighters, who refused to submit," Hayat wrote. "Her efforts were also met by a collection of largely white neighbors, who refused to simply go along with her racist efforts or not stand up against her attempt to invoke the racist power of the state through police."

Hayat said his other neighbors' efforts were "antiracist ideology at work," but that Susan never apologized for her behavior.

"Each neighbor declared to her and the police that she summoned, that she was a lie and no such assault occurred," he said.

The Montclair Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but told Patch.com that the argument was "related to work being done on the property of one of the residents."

"There were no complaints signed by either party involved, however the incident is under investigation at this time," police told the outlet.

"She left our home, rejected and unfulfilled, yet still empowered to do future harm. To her Black Lives Don’t Matter when up against her presumed inalienable rights of whiteness. She did not see the flaw in her ways or apologize for her behavior. Her type, the racist, must be rejected and ostracized like she was today by Norrinda and I, but equally important, by our white neighbors here in Montclair and our white and non-white allies worldwide."