The woman fell into a hot spring while backing up to take photos, officials reported

Woman Burned By Thermal Feature After Illegally Breaking Into Yellowstone Park to Take Photos

A woman suffered burns this week after illegally entering Yellowstone National Park and falling backward into a thermal feature, park officials said.

On Tuesday morning, the unidentified woman drove into the park despite the fact that it has been closed to the public since March due to the novel coronavirus, according to the Associated Press.

She was reportedly taking photos near the Old Faithful geyser when she backed up too far and fell into a hot spring, sustaining several burns.

After the fall, the woman drove for roughly 50 miles before she was stopped by park rangers about one mile south of Mammoth Hot Springs, NBC Montana reported.

She was then life-flighted to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, park officials said. The extent of her injuries has not been reported.

According to CNN, the National Park Service shared that they are not aware of which thermal feature the woman fell into, however they are continuing to look into the incident.

"Hot springs have injured or killed more people in Yellowstone than any other natural feature," the park's website explains.

To steer clear of these hot areas, the park urges all visitors to stay on the provided boardwalks.

Last fall, a 48-year-old man also suffered severe burns over a significant portion of his body after falling into a hot spring at the park.

Cade Edmond Siemers was walking alone without a flashlight when he tripped and fell into thermal water near the cone of Old Faithful Geyser, he told park rangers, Yellowstone shared in a press release at the time.

Siemers managed to crawl out of the scorching spring and walked back to his hotel — Old Faithful Inn — where he called for help, according to the press release.