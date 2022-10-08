The mayor of San Jose, Calif. says "heads must roll" after video was taken that purportedly showed a woman in a bikini getting out of a San Jose Fire Department firetruck in front of a strip club called The Pink Poodle.

San José Fire Chief Robert Sapien, Jr. said Friday that the video — apparently reposted to Instagram by the account San Jose Foos from another private account — prompted an investigation. The caption reads: "Only in San Jose do you see a stripper come out of a firetruck."

"The Department has become aware of a concerning video posted on social media," Sapien, Jr. said in a statement. "An investigation has been initiated to determine facts surrounding the video."

Mayor Sam Liccardo made it clear in a statement to the Los Angeles Times that he found the matter to be unacceptable. "If the investigation concludes that this video is as bad as it looks, then heads must roll," he said.

"We cannot have a life-critical emergency rescue apparatus relegated to a frat party bus, nor tolerate any conduct that so demeans the heroic work of the rest of our SJFD team," Liccardo added.

Sapien, Jr. said in his statement that if the findings of the internal investigation reveal inappropriate behavior of any of the department's members, "appropriate steps will be taken to address the matter."

He also noted that the City of San José Code of Ethics policy "guides the conduct" of all employees. "All City of San José employees are expected to adhere to the Code of Ethics Policy they have agreed to as a condition of their employment," Sapien, Jr. said in the statement.

The Pink Poodle could not be immediately reached for comment.