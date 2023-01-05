Woman Believed to Be the Oldest Person in the U.S. Dead at 115 

Bessie Hendricks was a lifelong Iowa Hawkeyes fan who was born in 1907, married in 1930 and had five children before retiring in Lake City, Iowa

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

Published on January 5, 2023 08:21 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13699294a) This image made from video, provided by KCCI 8 News in Des Moines, Iowa, shows Bessie Laurena Hendricks, center, celebrating her 115th birthday in November 2022. Hendricks, an Iowa woman who was believed to be the oldest living person in the U.S., died, at the age of 115 Obit Oldest Person in US, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Bessie Hendricks. Photo: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Bessie Hendricks, believed to be the oldest person in the U.S., has died. She was 115.

Bessie was born on November 7, 1907, in a farm home a few miles southeast of Auburn, IA. She grew up in Lake City and graduated high school in May 1926, according to her obituary in Lake City.

After graduation, the lifelong Iowa resident taught at a one-room schoolhouse for four years before meeting and marrying Paul Hendricks. They were together for 65 years until Paul passed away in 1995.

Bessie and Paul had five children, Shirley Ann, Joan Lois, Roland Paul, Glenda Betty, and Leon Ray and Bessie outlived two of them.

In an interview with the Fort Dodge Messenger on her 112th birthday in 2019, Bessie and her family credited working hard, eating sweets and staying away from doctors as her secrets for living such a long life.

This French nun, Lucile Randon, who took the name of Sister Andre in 1944, is Europe's oldest person and was tested positive for coronavirus on 16 January but didn't develop any symptoms
Sister André. Florian Escoffier/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP

In April, Guinness World Records confirmed that a French nun named Sister André is the world's oldest person at 118 years and 73 days old.

Sister André earned the title after Japan resident Kane Tanaka, who was previously recognized as the world's oldest living person by the GWR, died on April 19 at 119.

Sister André is the oldest living nun, third-oldest French person and third-oldest European person on record to date, said the GWR.

Born in France on February 11, 1904 as Lucile Randon, Sister André has left her mark on the world as a teacher, governess and caretaker to children amid World War II. After the war, she spent nearly three decades working with elderly people and orphans.

Sister André enjoys chocolate and sweets occasionally and drinks a glass of wine every day.

"Her glass of wine maintains her and which is perhaps her longevity secret. I don't know — I don't encourage people to drink a glass of wine everyday!" said a staff member from the record breaker's home facility per the GWR.

