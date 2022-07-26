Kendra Walden said she was heading home when she spotted a child in a Chucky costume roaming around an Alabama neighborhood

Woman 'Almost Had a Heart Attack' When She Saw Chucky — Who Was Actually a 5-Year-Old Jokester

It might not be Halloween, but for one Chucky-loving child, that didn't matter.

Earlier this month, Kendra Walden posted a series of photographs to her Facebook page that showed someone dressed up like a Chucky doll from the 1988 horror film Child's Play walking around an Alabama neighborhood.

"Dear Parents of the little boy in the Chucky costume in Pinson. GET YOUR KID," she wrote in the post, which showed the child resembling the red-haired doll walking around the street in overalls. "I almost had a heart attack."

The pictures quickly went viral, garnering more than 52,000 likes and 108,000 shares on the platform after Walden posted them on July 13.

Walden told Today she thought she was seeing things when the Chucky doll appeared in the street as she was on her way home.

"I was remodeling a house in the area and me and some of my employees were headed home from that house," she told the outlet.

Left: Credit: Courtesy of Kendra Walden Right: Credit: Courtesy of Kendra Walden

She added: "When we got closer to him, we saw that it was real. It scared the heck out of us."

When Walden and the group drove back around, she said the boy who was wearing the Chucky mask had briefly taken it off but put it back on when he noticed them returning.

"When we circled back around (the boy) had his mask off, but quickly popped it back on and crossed the street after we passed," she recalled to Today. "We turned around again, and that's when we got the photos."

CHILD'S PLAY, Chucky, 1988 Credit: United Artists/Courtesy Everett Collection

After Walden's post went viral, she said the boy's mother reached out to her over Facebook, and that's when she found out the boy behind the mask was five years old.

"The mother of the child eventually commented on our post, and after looking at her photos, we knew it was her son," she said.