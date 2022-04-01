Carl Lentz was fired from Hillsong in 2020 after admitting he had a months-long affair

Woman Alleging Affair with Carl Lentz Talks About Former Hillsong Pastor on Ex on the Beach

The woman who claimed she had a relationship with former Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz is discussing their alleged affair on MTV's Ex on the Beach.

Karim revealed more details about her alleged relationship with Lentz in the fifth season premiere of the MTV reality show, which aired Thursday.

When introducing herself, Karim said though people know her as the former pastor's mistress, "I don't like to be referred to as a mistress, I'm more like a mystery woman."

"I've been in toxic relationships. A lot of men sell you a dream. You know, I'm broke. I don't need to buy any more dreams," she added.

Also in the episode, her fellow contestant David Barta asked Karim about her previous relationships as the cast returned to their villa from a boat trip. "I had a relationship with pastor Carl Lentz," Karim responded. "We had an affair for like five months."

"Oh, s––, and he's like married and everything?" Barta, whose dad is a Baptist minister, asked. "S---."

Karim replied, "I think 17 years, so yeah."

Barta later told cameras, "Ranin definitely has the shadiest ex story. It made me pretty uncomfortable, seeing that my dad was a minister for 20 years. Like, 'Hey my dad is a minster.' 'Oh, I just had an affair with one.' Whoa."

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Explains: Carl Lentz's Hillsong Church Scandal

Karim also opened up about her alleged relationship with Lentz in the Discovery+ docuseries Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed, which delves deep into the headlines — including Lentz.

Karim — who claims she met Lentz at a Brooklyn park in May 2020 — said in the documentary that their alleged affair "was the most toxic thing I've ever had to deal with."

In Lentz's November 2020 statement on Instagram, he admitted that he had been "unfaithful in my marriage."

"This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions," he wrote in a lengthy post, adding that he was embarking on a "journey of rebuilding trust" with his wife and children and to "heal my own life and seek out the help that I need."

In May 2021, Lentz's wife Laura Lentz appeared to break her silence on the scandal in an Instagram post shared on her and Carl's 18th wedding anniversary.

The post featured a photo of a blue sky and several palm trees — and while the caption did not explicitly reference the scandal, it made multiple allusions to familial strife and resilience.

"There are many symbolic meanings to these amazing trees," Laura wrote. "A few that have resonated with me during this season of my life: they are strong, can weather the biggest storms, they always grow upwards. Freedom, righteousness, reward, resurrection just to name a few…"

The mother of three explained at the time that she took a break from social media over the past few months because it was "not good for [her] soul," and that she'd had to block and delete many users and comments from her posts.