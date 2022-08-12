Woman Accuses Partner of Being a 'Filthy Cheater' in Newspaper Ad: 'Now the Whole Town Will Know'

Although the woman said she charged the purchase to her ex’s credit card, the newspaper staff said they didn’t charge it

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

Published on August 12, 2022
newspaper cheating ad
Mackay and Whitsunday Life viral ad. Photo: Mackay and Whitsunday Life/Facebook

Extra, extra!

A woman recently took out a full-page advertisement in the Australian newspaper Mackay and Whitsunday Life to accuse her partner of cheating on her.

"Dear Steve, I hope you're happy with her," reads the message, which ran in the paper's Aug. 12 edition. "Now the whole town will know what a filthy cheater you are."

Signing the letter as "Jenny," the woman ended with a short and sweet note: "P.S. I bought this ad using your credit card."

In a post on their website, the daily newspaper said the "premium placement ad spot" was booked through their "online portal" and "published in this Friday's edition, which is read by over 50,000 people."

Unsurprisingly, the ad caused quite the stir among readers.

"As soon as the newspaper hit the stands, we were inundated with calls from the community," they added. "Within hours of the post hitting social media the story went viral, gaining over 2,500 likes and generating both national and international media interest."

Unable to reply to all the reader inquiries, newspaper staff decided to set the record straight on a number of points — both on their website and their Facebook page.

To start, the newspaper stressed that "we do NOT know who Steve is, but apparently he's been very very bad." And as for the woman who took out the ad, they said they "won't be revealing any details."

While Jenny may have attempted to use Steve's credit card, he didn't actually end up paying for the ad, per newspaper staff.

"When payment for the ad was due to be processed it was noticed that the name on the credit card was different to the name on the booking so no payment was taken for the ad," they shared.

Many readers tried to figure out who inspired the ad and sounded off on the situation in the comments section.

"Oh I wish I'd done that when my husband left me for another woman," wrote one Facebook user.

Another simply replied, "Charge Steve double the price."

