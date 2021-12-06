Kim Taylor, 73, was reportedly volunteering inside the sheep pen at Cultivate Care Farms around 9 a.m. when one sheep began to repeatedly ram her

Woman, 73, Dies After Being Rammed by Sheep on Massachusetts Farm: Reports

A woman was reportedly killed by a comfort animal at a Massachusetts farm on Saturday.

Kim Taylor, 73, was volunteering inside the sheep pen at Cultivate Care Farms around 8:30 a.m. when one sheep began to repeatedly ram her, Bolton police told NBC 10 and Boston 25 News.

Taylor went into cardiac arrest shortly after first responders arrived. She was transported to the hospital, where she died from extensive injuries, both news stations report.

The Bolton Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a statement on Monday morning, Cultivate Care Farms wrote that Taylor was alone inside the pen at the time of the incident, and no witnesses were present.

"We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of our treasured volunteer," the statement read.

Megan Moran, the farm's director, added that Taylor was "beloved by all who worked with her during the 14 months she volunteered at the farm."

"I, along with the Cultivate Care Farms Board and the entire team, wish to express our deepest condolences and our heartfelt love and support to Kim's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time," Moran said.

The farm also shared a brief statement from Taylor's family, which read: "During this very sad time, we would ask everyone to respect our family's privacy while grieving this sudden tragedy. Cultivate continually gave our mother so much joy through her volunteering, and we take solace in that."

In a statement to Boston 25 News, Taylor's daughter told the station that her mother was a nurse for over 30 years, working in the Critical Care Unit at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center. She had recently retired.

"She was an avid knitter, cook and Red Sox fan," her daughter said. "She greeted others while walking her dogs and always found joy on these outdoor walks."