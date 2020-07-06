The woman's husband reportedly tried unsuccessfully to catch her by the foot as she fell

Woman, 32, Dies After Falling from Roller Coaster in France

A 32-year-old woman died at an amusement park in France on Saturday after she fell from a roller coaster, according to local reports.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. on the Formula 1 ride at Parc Saint-Paul in Oise, about 50 miles north of Paris, Le Courier Picard reported, according to a translation.

Park staffers immediately called for help, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene by responding emergency personnel, the park reportedly said in a press release.

A witness identified only as Farida told the newspaper that she and her children were waiting to board a carousel when they heard screams and saw the woman fall.

“She went over the [safety] bar, and her husband tried to catch her by the foot,” Farida said.

The victim was reportedly at the park with her sister, spouse, and mother to celebrate her 2-year-old child’s birthday.

The incident comes more than a decade after a 35-year-old woman died of cardiac arrest after she crossed the safety barrier while on the same roller coaster, and was thrown off the ride, Le Parisien and the New York Post reported.

The park was not held liable for the woman’s death, as an investigation reportedly found that the victim had acted inappropriately.

The Post reported that previous incidents at the park involved coasters veering off course and crashing, resulting in injuries to riders.

The Formula 1 coaster is one of 45 rides at the park, and requires riders to be at least 4 feet tall, CNN reported.