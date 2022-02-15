Caroline Adams severed her spine after accidentally hitting a jump while sledding and trying to avoid children on a nearby trail

Woman, 31, Paralyzed in Sledding Accident After Jump Sends Her 8 Feet Into the Air

A day of sledding turned into a tragedy when a 31-year-old woman landed on her back, leaving her paralyzed.

Caroline Adams told CBS station WBZ-TV that she and her husband Chris were sledding down a hill in New Hampshire earlier this month when she tried to avoid nearby children, accidentally hit a jump and was suddenly launched eight feet into the air.

"I never saw it coming, I never saw the jump," she told the outlet. "And I do remember the sky was so blue that day."

Adams explained that she "had this moment of clarity" when time stopped and she realized, "I am in trouble, and this is not going to end well."

She landed on her back and was immediately unable to move.

"I couldn't feel anything," she recalled to WBZ-TV. "It doesn't take a genius to know that you are paralyzed."

According to a GoFundMe campaign that was started to raise funds for her medical expenses, Adams was flown to a hospital and underwent an operation on her severed spinal cord that lasted more than nine hours.

"Basically, from my belly button down, I can feel nothing. I can't lift my legs. I can't flex any muscles," Adams told WBZ-TV.

Ultimately, doctors at Lahey Hospital in Massachusetts told her she would never be able to walk again.

"Caroline is an avid dancer, hiker, and outdoor adventurer with a relentless enthusiasm for new things and exploring the world," organizer and friend Catalina James wrote on Adams' GoFundMe page. "I'm still in shock as I think of how I was standing next to her just three months ago when she married her loving husband Chris, and we all had a very different vision of plans for their new future and family together."

"She's always been an incredibly strong and infectiously energetic friend who has added so much light and laughter to more lives than I can count," James added.

The campaign page has raised more than $114,000 as of Tuesday afternoon and will go toward buying quality-of-life items such as a van for wheelchairs, house ramps, a bathroom redesign and other expenses.

James said Adams will spend the next few weeks in the hospital until she is transferred to a rehabilitation facility.

Adams, meanwhile, said she hopes her story inspires others to appreciate the things they may take for granted each day.