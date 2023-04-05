Woman, 28, Dies 'Unexpectedly' Giving Birth to Her First Child: 'She Would Be the Best Mother'

A New York woman died last month while giving birth to her first child, a baby girl.

Samantha Dannecker, 28, died "unexpectedly" on March 25 at Richmond University Medical Center, according to her obituary and a GoFundMe campaign set up on behalf of her husband, Nicholas, and their daughter, Lyla Grace.

"Those who knew Samantha had no doubt that she would be the best mother — she had the sweetest, kindest, gentlest soul and was born to be a mommy," read a message on the fundraising page, organized by sister-in-law Vanessa Dannecker.

"We can't even begin to put into words the gravity of this loss and what our families are feeling right now, especially her husband Nicholas and newborn daughter Lyla who was never able to meet her mother," continued the message, which did not include additional details about Samantha's death.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Vanessa says that the family is "beyond devastated over the loss of our Samantha."

"Lyla will always know how much her mommy loved her," Vanessa adds. "There is no greater love than a mother who would give up her life for her child."

As for the newborn, "she is a fighter just like her mama," Vanessa says.

"Baby Lyla is continuing to make great progress," she adds. "She had her CPAP machine and IV removed. Now we are focusing on getting Lyla to eat on her own so that they can remove her feeding tube. We can't wait to welcome her home."

In the latest update on GoFundMe, Samantha's husband shared that Lyla was "getting more alert and vocal each day."

"We still have a few other things to focus on before she gets to come home but we are fighting it out!" Nicholas wrote. "Thank you to all that have donated, shared or prayed for our family!"

Samantha was remembered by those who knew her as a beloved family member "and a friend to so many."

"She has taught us all how to love in the strongest of ways, to be the most thoughtful person in the room, [and] to always smile the biggest," reads a message on her obituary. "She will be truly missed beyond words."

Besides working as at a Pre-K center in Richmond, Samantha "spent many hours volunteering her time for Have A Heart Foundation of Staten Island, a foundation that meant the world to her and her family."

In a tribute on their social media page, the organization, which helps Staten Islanders with heart disease, wrote that their hearts "are completely broken."

"We are holding the Conti and Dannecker families in our hearts," the foundation wrote, sharing that Samantha was a member of their board.

In lieu of flowers, family members put together the fundraiser to help with funeral costs "and to support Nicholas and Lyla as they begin to navigate this unspeakable new journey."

"In this time of complete and utter darkness we pray that the sun will one day shine in our lives again," Vanessa wrote on the page, which has raised over $117,000 as of Wednesday.

"We love you so much Samantha," the message continues. "You will live in her heart and in our hearts forever."