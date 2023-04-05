Woman, 28, Dies 'Unexpectedly' Giving Birth to Her First Child: 'She Would Be the Best Mother'

"Lyla will always know how much her mommy loved her," a family member tells PEOPLE of Samantha Dannecker, who died in March, and her newborn daughter

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 03:33 PM
Samantha Dannecker
Samantha and Nicholas Dannecker. Photo: GoFundMe

A New York woman died last month while giving birth to her first child, a baby girl.

Samantha Dannecker, 28, died "unexpectedly" on March 25 at Richmond University Medical Center, according to her obituary and a GoFundMe campaign set up on behalf of her husband, Nicholas, and their daughter, Lyla Grace.

"Those who knew Samantha had no doubt that she would be the best mother — she had the sweetest, kindest, gentlest soul and was born to be a mommy," read a message on the fundraising page, organized by sister-in-law Vanessa Dannecker.

"We can't even begin to put into words the gravity of this loss and what our families are feeling right now, especially her husband Nicholas and newborn daughter Lyla who was never able to meet her mother," continued the message, which did not include additional details about Samantha's death.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Vanessa says that the family is "beyond devastated over the loss of our Samantha."

"Lyla will always know how much her mommy loved her," Vanessa adds. "There is no greater love than a mother who would give up her life for her child."

As for the newborn, "she is a fighter just like her mama," Vanessa says.

"Baby Lyla is continuing to make great progress," she adds. "She had her CPAP machine and IV removed. Now we are focusing on getting Lyla to eat on her own so that they can remove her feeding tube. We can't wait to welcome her home."

RELATED VIDEO: London Mom, 33, Dies on Day of Her Destination Wedding in Trinidad: 'I'm Still in Disbelief,' Says Groom

In the latest update on GoFundMe, Samantha's husband shared that Lyla was "getting more alert and vocal each day."

"We still have a few other things to focus on before she gets to come home but we are fighting it out!" Nicholas wrote. "Thank you to all that have donated, shared or prayed for our family!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Samantha was remembered by those who knew her as a beloved family member "and a friend to so many."

"She has taught us all how to love in the strongest of ways, to be the most thoughtful person in the room, [and] to always smile the biggest," reads a message on her obituary. "She will be truly missed beyond words."

Besides working as at a Pre-K center in Richmond, Samantha "spent many hours volunteering her time for Have A Heart Foundation of Staten Island, a foundation that meant the world to her and her family."

In a tribute on their social media page, the organization, which helps Staten Islanders with heart disease, wrote that their hearts "are completely broken."

"We are holding the Conti and Dannecker families in our hearts," the foundation wrote, sharing that Samantha was a member of their board.

In lieu of flowers, family members put together the fundraiser to help with funeral costs "and to support Nicholas and Lyla as they begin to navigate this unspeakable new journey."

"In this time of complete and utter darkness we pray that the sun will one day shine in our lives again," Vanessa wrote on the page, which has raised over $117,000 as of Wednesday.

"We love you so much Samantha," the message continues. "You will live in her heart and in our hearts forever."

Related Articles
Alona Tanay White; Detroit mother of 2 dies after giving birth, leaving family stunned
Detroit Mother, 25, Dies After Giving Birth Due to Brain Bleed: 'She Was Perfectly Healthy'
Amanda Hoffert
Mother of 4 Dies in ATV Crash During Weekend Getaway with Friends, Husband in Critical Condition
Steven Cain, 50; Theresa Cain, 46; William Felton, 74; Ethan Cain, 13.
Ohio Mom Facing Eviction Kills Husband, Son, and Her Father Before Turning Gun on Herself
Jennifer Krasna
Pa. Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'
Nadia Joseph-Gosine
London Mom, 33, Dies on Day of Her Destination Wedding in Trinidad: 'I'm Still in Disbelief,' Says Groom
Emily Mitchell
Pregnant Influencer Who Ran 'The Hidden Way' Blog Dies at 36: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
aaron lamore - Father Dies in Freak Accident After Falling from Vehicle and Fracturing Skull
Illinois Dad Dies After Falling Out of Car While Collecting Donations for Daughter's Girl Scout Troop
Megan Hilty attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California.
Megan Hilty Reacts to 'Overwhelming Support' Given to Fundraiser to Recover Family Members' Bodies
Breanna Chadwick
20-Year-Old Aspiring Teacher Dies in 'Tragic' Accident at Tennessee Wagon Event: 'Such a Bright Star'
Ellie May Kuslis
4-Year-Old Girl Dies in 'Horrific' Accident on Conn. Family Farm: 'An Unimaginable Tragedy'
Kaitlyn Munoz
50-Year-Old Utah Mom of 8 Served as Surrogate for 25-Year-Old Daughter: 'The Greatest Gift'
chance karnes
Groomsman Dies in Crash on Way to Wedding Reception a Day After His 20th Birthday: 'Rest Easy, Cowboy'
Gabe Alvarez
Man Killed in Construction Accident Days Before Pregnant Wife Due to Welcome Their Second Child
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cif4TE0P7Bp/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=0681faeb-e6e0-4f89-89c4-d4643f5c9f3a hed: YouTube Star Everleigh Labrant's Dad Dead at 29: 'He Loved Everleigh Immensely'
YouTube Star Everleigh Rose's Dad Tommy Smith Dead at 29: 'He Loved Everleigh Immensely'
Valencia Prime
Philadelphia Drag Queen Valencia Prime Dead at 25 After Collapsing Onstage During Performance