"Evidence at the scene indicates the fall was an accident and foul play is not suspected," Sevier County Sheriff's Office said in a statement confirming the death of 26-year-old Candice Thompson

Woman, 26, Dies After Falling Off Cliff During Utah Hiking Trip with Husband

Candice Thompson of Richfield, Utah, has died after plunging an "estimated between 75 and 100 feet" off a cliff on Sunday, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

According to officials, the fall occurred while Candice, 26, and her husband, Colton Jon Thompson, were hiking in an area known by locals as "Bulls Head" in central Utah. Her husband called 911 "while running to try to get to her," police said.

EMTs and Search and Rescue teams were dispatched to the compound after authorities received a report of a "fallen hiker."

Sevier County Sheriff's Office Credit: Sevier County Sheriff's Office

Richfield City officers and an off-duty Sheriff's deputy "began life saving measures" upon responding to the scene before she was transported to Sevier Valley Hospital via an ambulance "where emergency care continued."

Officials noted a medical helicopter was also present on-site to support the patient; however, Candice's vitals were not stable enough to be flown to the hospital.

"Despite the efforts of the first responders and hospital they were not able to overcome the significant injuries sustained in the fall and impact," the statement said.

Police said the investigation for the case is ongoing and confirmed the fall was "an accident" and no "foul play" was suspected.

PEOPLE has reached out to Sevier County Sheriff's Office for a statement, but did not immediately hear back.

Candice was a nail technician and worked with her mother, her obituary stated. She and her husband tied the knot in 2013 and share four children together.

Following the tragedy, Chief Trent Lloyd from Richfield City Police issued a statement via Facebook on Monday, saying that Candice was part of the police department's family for most of her life.

"Her father and I worked many years together and Candice was always a part of that," the statement read, adding that "the last couple days of days have been heartbreaking."