2022's Wolf Moon Will Be Here Soon — Here's What to Know and How to See It
A Wolf Moon is on the horizon!
On Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, the first full moon of the year will shine brightly in the sky, according to The Old Famer's Almanac.
According to the publication, the January full moon gets its name from a number of places, including "Native American, Colonial American, and European sources."
It's usually referred to as a Wolf Moon because "wolves were more likely to be heard howling at this time."
"It was traditionally believed that wolves howled due to hunger during winter, but we know today that wolves howl for different reasons," The Old Famer's Almanac notes. "Howling and other wolf vocalizations are generally used to define territory, locate pack members, reinforce social bonds, and coordinate hunting."
If you're hoping to catch a glimpse of the Wolf Moon, here's everything you need to know, below.
When is the Wolf Moon in 2022?
The Wolf Moon will take place on Jan. 17 at 6:48 p.m. EST, according to NASA.
How to see the Wolf Moon in 2022?
The Old Famer's Almanac notes that the Wolf Moon will reach peak illumination at 6:51 p.m. EST on Jan. 17 and you should look for the Moon to "rise from the northeastern horizon around sunset that evening."
NASA also adds that the Moon will "appear full for about three days from Sunday evening through Wednesday morning."
When is the next full moon in February 2022?
February's full moon, known as the Snow Moon, will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 11:59 a.m. EST, so start planning accordingly.