Wisconsin Man, 56, Found Dead on Trail in Grand Canyon National Park Was on Day Hike: Officials

Park officials said a 56-year-old from Pewaukee, Wis., was pronounced dead at the scene after they received a report of an unresponsive person on the Bright Angel trail

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Published on February 22, 2023 04:38 PM
Grand Canyon
Grand Canyon. Photo: Getty

A Wisconsin man was found dead along a hiking trail in Grand Canyon National Park, park officials said in a statement Tuesday.

The man — a 56-year-old from Pewaukee, Wis., whose name has not been released — was found on the Bright Angel trail below ​​Havasupai Gardens after the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of an unresponsive person around 3 p.m. on Friday.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene, officials said. The cause of death is not yet available.

The National Parks Service (NPS) and a medical examiner in Arizona's Coconino County are conducting an investigation into the death.

The hiker was planning a day trip to the Colorado River and back, according to park officials' statement.

NBC News reported that temperatures in the Grand Canyon haven't been above the upper 40s since the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The NPS said 5 to 7 inches of snow fell on the Wednesday before the hiker's death and shared a photo of the snow-dusted canyon from the South Rim on its website.

Park officials don't recommend visitors hike along the Bright Angel trail from the South Rim, where the trail starts, to the Colorado River, according to CBS News.

The death of a Wisconsin man late last week follows a pair of tragedies in Utah, where two teenagers died in separate incidents after falling while hiking within eight days of each other.

Conly Warren Ruff, 17, died Saturday after he reportedly "slipped and fell approximately 150 feet" off a cliff at Hurricane Overlook while climbing near the edge, according to a press release from the Hurricane City Police Department.

On Feb. 10, 17-year-old Zoe McKinney died after she slipped and fell about 30 feet off a cliff while hiking with friends on the Moab Rim Trail, according to police.

