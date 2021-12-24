Wisconsin Interstate Closed After Icy Roads Cause Accidents Involving 'Several Dozen Vehicles'

The Hixton Fire Department said in a statement that 50 cars were involved in multiple crashes

Icy conditions caused by freezing rain caused several multi-vehicle crashes impacting drivers on both sides of I-94 in Wisconsin's Jackson County Wednesday morning, the state patrol announced.

The first crash took place at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, impacting drivers on the east and westbound lanes of the highway. From there, a number of other accidents occurred along the same highway that were also caused by the icy conditions.

In a statement, Wisconsin State Patrol said there were no fatalities.

At 5:45 a.m., a multi-vehicle crash occurred on the east and westbound lanes of I-94 at mile marker 96 in Jackson County near Northfield.

"Thankfully, there were no fatalities and all other reported injuries appear to be non-life threatening," the statement read. "Several dozen vehicles were involved, including semi-tractor trailers."

The Hixton Fire department said in a statement roughly 50 cars were involved in multiple crashes. "There were approximately another 70 vehicles that did not receive any damage and were intermixed within the accident scene," the statement said.

Onlookers described the scene to NBC affiliate WEAU, with one driver, Egor Morozov, saying his car began sliding toward a guard rail when it finally stopped. That's when he quickly got out of the car, to avoid being injured when another vehicle crashed into his.

Wisconsin Icy Crash Wisconsin accident | Credit: fox 6 news

"When I saw the semis rolling and rolling, I knew I had to get out of the car as soon as possible. So when I got out of the car, I hopped out through a window," Morozov told WEAU. "Minutes later, I saw an explosion. What I saw I remember forever. That's for sure."

WEAU reported that about 20 people were hurt in the accidents, but none of the injuries were serious.

The Hixton Fire Department said in its statement that two semis caught fire, along with two cars, but that only one person "needed to be extricated from their vehicle."

The accidents prompted closures on both sides of the interstate that lasted 13 hours, WEAU reported.