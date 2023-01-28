More Than 2 Dozen People Hurt in Pileup on Wisconsin Highway Due to Heavy Snow

State patrol officials said snow, ice and whiteout conditions factored in the pileup, blocking both sides of the interstate

By
Published on January 28, 2023 01:23 PM
Winter snowstorm
A winter snowstorm. Photo: Getty

More than two dozen people were recently injured in a multi-vehicle pileup on a southern Wisconsin highway due to heavy snow conditions.

On Friday at 12:30 p.m. local time, officers responded to initial reports of a major traffic pileup on Interstate 39/90, located in Rock County between Beloit and Janesville, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol's statement posted on Facebook.

The crash involved 85 vehicles, injuring 21 people, who were taken to area hospitals for treatment. None of the injuries sustained were life-threatening.

"We continue to work with local and county EMS but have been notified we will not receive any more patients," Beloit spokesperson Tami Scarpetta said, per CBS News.

Authorities said the pileup occurred due to a severe winter weather event, as snow, ice and whiteout conditions were believed to be factors.

Cars Backed Up On I-95 In Virginia Overnight After Major Snowstorm
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

At 6 a.m. on Friday, Beloit had seen 2.2 inches of snow over 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service, per CBS News.

A winter weather advisory has been issued in the area until 3:00 a.m. Sunday, per the National Weather Service.

State patrol discovered that the interstate was blocked in both directions when they first arrived at the scene, with southbound traffic diverted at Avalon Road and northbound at Shopiere Road.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the final update regarding the crash, the statement says all lanes of traffic on the I-39/90 are now open in both directions.

Related Articles
nebraska state trooper
13-Year-Old Girl Leads Nebraska Troopers on 100 MPH Car Chase After Routine Traffic Stop
5 Dead in Fiery Arizona Crash
5 Dead in 2 Cars That 'Burst Into Flames' After Getting Crushed by Trucks on Arizona Highway
A general view of the scene of a bus accident in Kaffrine, central Senegal, on January 8, 2023 where at least 38 people have died and scores were injured when two buses collided. - In response to the "grave" accident, President Macky Sall announced three days of national mourning beginning on Januar 9, 2023. (Photo by Cheikh Dieng / AFP) (Photo by CHEIKH DIENG/AFP via Getty Images)
40 People Killed and Dozens More Injured in Senegal Bus Crash
Boy Swept Away During Severe Winter Storm
Calif. Police Pause Search for 5-Year-Old Boy Who Was Swept Away in Severe Flood
https://twitter.com/OSHP_NWOhio. Winter storms across US. Twitter / @OSHP_NWOhio.
At Least 26 Dead in Multiple States as Dangerous Winter Storm Sweeps Across the United States
CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:8 -- Pictured: Grayson Chrisley -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Grayson Chrisley Shares Update After 'Really Bad' Car Crash: 'The Truck Is Not Fine, but I Am'
car pile up
Winter Storm Crashes Involving Over 100 Vehicles Cause Illinois Highway Shutdown: 'Just Piling Up'
5 Dead, Including a Baby and 12-Year-Old Girl, in Florida Crash
Toddler, 1, and 12-Year-Old Girl Among 5 Dead in Back-to-Back Crashes on Florida Highway
I-81 fatal pileup
3 People Dead, at Least 24 Injured After Mass Pileup in Pennsylvania During Snow Squall
First responders work the scene on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed near Hardin, Mont., Friday, July 15, 2022.
2 Children Among 6 Dead After Montana Dust Storm Causes Highway Pileup
13-Year-Old Causes 4-Car Crash Involving School Bus After Taking Parents' Car Without Permission. Credit: CBS
13-Year-Old Allegedly Causes 4-Car Crash Involving School Bus After Taking Parents' Car Out
Missouri Crash
6 People Dead After 135-Vehicle Crash in Missouri: 'Most Horrendous I've Seen in My Lifetime'
'Major-Crash Fatality Scene' Reported After 50-Car Pile-Up Occurs in Missouri
'Major-Crash Fatality Scene' Reported After 50-Car Pile-Up in Missouri: 'Praying for All the People Involved'
Pennsylvania Snow winter weather
Over 70 Vehicles Involved in Massive Pile-Up on Snowy Pennsylvania Interstate Following Flash Freeze
mayfield heights police department
3 Injured After Plane Attempts Emergency Landing and Crashes on Ohio Middle School Football Field
Fla. Trooper Risks Her Life to Block Drunk Driver
Trooper Risks Her Life to Block Alleged Drunk Driver from Charity 10K Where Thousands Were Racing