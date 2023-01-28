More Than 2 Dozen People Hurt in Pileup on Wisconsin Highway Due to Heavy Snow

More than two dozen people were recently injured in a multi-vehicle pileup on a southern Wisconsin highway due to heavy snow conditions.

On Friday at 12:30 p.m. local time, officers responded to initial reports of a major traffic pileup on Interstate 39/90, located in Rock County between Beloit and Janesville, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol's statement posted on Facebook.

The crash involved 85 vehicles, injuring 21 people, who were taken to area hospitals for treatment. None of the injuries sustained were life-threatening.

"We continue to work with local and county EMS but have been notified we will not receive any more patients," Beloit spokesperson Tami Scarpetta said, per CBS News.

Authorities said the pileup occurred due to a severe winter weather event, as snow, ice and whiteout conditions were believed to be factors.

At 6 a.m. on Friday, Beloit had seen 2.2 inches of snow over 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service, per CBS News.

A winter weather advisory has been issued in the area until 3:00 a.m. Sunday, per the National Weather Service.

State patrol discovered that the interstate was blocked in both directions when they first arrived at the scene, with southbound traffic diverted at Avalon Road and northbound at Shopiere Road.

In the final update regarding the crash, the statement says all lanes of traffic on the I-39/90 are now open in both directions.